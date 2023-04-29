Entertainment
Calendar List of things to do in West Hollywood this weekend
There’s plenty to do in Weho this weekend. See our calendar list. If you want to add an event to this list, let us know and we’ll be happy to update it. Email [email protected]
===
FRIDAY APRIL 28
Bora Sushi Opening Celebration
Located at 8729 Santa Monica Blvd, Bora Sushi is hosting an opening celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 5-11pm, with the special party taking place from 7-11pm, in anticipation of their grand opening, which will hopefully take place. , next Friday, May 7. Click here to join : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bora-sushi-grand-opening-a-spectacular-celebration-of-sushi-fun-in-weho-tickets-616824176717
SATURDAY APRIL 29
Bring it to brunch at Micky’s WeHo
This Micky’s Drag brunch organized by Cake Moss, with Aiana Shaw, McDonatella, Ignacio Daddy-Infiniti, Rainy Dayz, Selena Blackwater. The show starts at 1 p.m. Guaranteed seats until 1:05 p.m. are $5.
Cockettes Male Revew at Rocco’s WeHo
The men’s revue presented by Billy Francesca begins every Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Appointments are welcome. Featured performances include: @theprincejoshua, @dxmilian, @imvincentg, @gogoboyash, @i.ken.xy, and a few more surprises with DJ @patrickkuzara. Show Hunk Runner is @thedantemartin and he’s hosted by @billyfrancesca. There is seating at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Performers take the stage with a live male revue show, choreographed performances, guaranteed to get your toes tapping and your heart racing.
Speakeasy evening with drinks and jazz at the Studio Lounge
The Studio Lounge and Pamos present Cannaocktail Night & Music every Saturday at The Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree 8625 Santa Monica Boulevard. Pamos will be serving your favorite tiki-inspired cocktails this Saturday night. The event is 21+ from 6pm until 10pm. The Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree is a new place to smoke, entertain, and fuel your creative fire in the heart of West Hollywood. This is the ONLY licensed consumer salon in Southern California. The space offers indoor and outdoor seating, inspiring art exhibits, food, local entertainment and wellness classes. We are adjacent to The Artist Tree West Hollywood cannabis dispensary.
Honeycomb harmonies
Keenan Hartsten presents Honeycomb Harmonies, an interactive, hands-on, painting and music-making event to be held at Plummer Park and West Hollywood Park on April 29, May 6, and May 20, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will alternate between the two parks. Recycled tires are transformed into a stage for a musical playground. The community is invited to paint the tires at all four events. There will be various assortments of hand-built musical structures for open participation. This project is presented as part of the Art on the Outside program.https://www.weho.org/community/arts-and-culture/visual-arts/art-on-the-outside
Acorn Scavenger Hunt by Sophia Lee
Join multimedia artist Sophia Lee for the launch of her pop-up art installation featuring 60 handcrafted paper acorns that will be on temporary display at West Hollywood Park on April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. After the event, Sophia will hide the acorns throughout the City as items for a treasure hunt for the public to discover using an online map created by the artist.
SUNDAY APRIL 30
Meet me in the park
The City invites members of the community to spend the day at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard, for a Meet me in the parkgathering onSunday, April 30, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Meet Me in the Park will feature fun lawn games for everyone and DJ Bri Giger will play music all day. All activities are free. Feel free to bring a blanket, yoga mat, lawn chair, sunscreen, and picnic supplies and meet new and old friends in the park. A full program of programming will take place in and around the Great Lawn.
Blair + Laur Lewis Neal present My Spring. My crown.
“My Spring. My Crown. is a reimagined and queerized baptismal ritual, designed by transgender artists Blair (they/he) and Laur Lewis Neal (they), centered on the trans experience and open to all. takes place at Plummer Park – Great Hall –
7377 Santa Monica Blvd. This secular ritual will honor the transition of its participants and serve as a celebration of their recognition of self and community. This is a free event and is supported in part by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood. To secure your space, RSVPhere.
Opening Reception The Art of Wellness
Art is Moving & Crestline Creatrix Matrix (sponsored by Dick Blick) will provide free arts and healing for all. There will also be talks from artists about their vision and inspiration for how and why you create. This event is a cutting-edge holistic engagement experience.
Lark Gallery and Melodia Mariposa present The Marriage of Art & Music concert with Melodia Mariposa Quartet. This magical experience is part of the opening reception for The Art of Wellness exhibition. The event is sponsored by the City of West Hollywood.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-marriage-of-art-and-music-concert-tickets-615383898807.
COST: Concert $30.00
Music concert time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (adult $30; senior/student $10 with proof to show at the door)
CONTACT: Alouette @ (323.791.6757) ~ Lisa (415.377.4956)
|
Sources
2/ https://wehotimes.com/calendar-listing-things-to-do-in-west-hollywood-this-weekend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Calendar List of things to do in West Hollywood this weekend
- Alexander Zverev sprints through finish in Madrid Marathon | ATP tour
- Luxury fashion brand CELINE has customized this vintage MINI Moke in time for summer
- Creating a Google Maps window in Flask using a Google Maps shortened link – Stack Overflow
- PM Modi invites nominations for National MSME Award 2023
- A 2023 NFL draft tracker for college football fans
- We’re obsessed with Duchess Sophie’s form-fitting polka-dot silk wrap dress as the royal gives off some serious Pretty Woman vibes
- No injuries, significant damages after M5.2 earthquake that hit Occidental Mindoro – OCD
- Europe takes tougher stance on China to bolster US policy
- US military orders air safety suspended following deadly helicopter crashes
- Jos Buttler to Temba Bavuma: Top 5 Highest Paid Cricket Captains | cricket.a
- Preparations for counterattack in Ukraine ‘at the end’