Calendar List of things to do in West Hollywood this weekend

There's plenty to do in Weho this weekend. See our calendar list.

===

FRIDAY APRIL 28

Bora Sushi Opening Celebration

Located at 8729 Santa Monica Blvd, Bora Sushi is hosting an opening celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 5-11pm, with the special party taking place from 7-11pm, in anticipation of their grand opening, which will hopefully take place. , next Friday, May 7. Click here to join : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bora-sushi-grand-opening-a-spectacular-celebration-of-sushi-fun-in-weho-tickets-616824176717

SATURDAY APRIL 29

Bring it to brunch at Micky’s WeHo

This Micky’s Drag brunch organized by Cake Moss, with Aiana Shaw, McDonatella, Ignacio Daddy-Infiniti, Rainy Dayz, Selena Blackwater. The show starts at 1 p.m. Guaranteed seats until 1:05 p.m. are $5.

Cockettes Male Revew at Rocco’s WeHo

The men’s revue presented by Billy Francesca begins every Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Appointments are welcome. Featured performances include: @theprincejoshua, @dxmilian, @imvincentg, @gogoboyash, @i.ken.xy, and a few more surprises with DJ @patrickkuzara. Show Hunk Runner is @thedantemartin and he’s hosted by @billyfrancesca. There is seating at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Performers take the stage with a live male revue show, choreographed performances, guaranteed to get your toes tapping and your heart racing.

Speakeasy evening with drinks and jazz at the Studio Lounge

The Studio Lounge and Pamos present Cannaocktail Night & Music every Saturday at The Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree 8625 Santa Monica Boulevard. Pamos will be serving your favorite tiki-inspired cocktails this Saturday night. The event is 21+ from 6pm until 10pm. The Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree is a new place to smoke, entertain, and fuel your creative fire in the heart of West Hollywood. This is the ONLY licensed consumer salon in Southern California. The space offers indoor and outdoor seating, inspiring art exhibits, food, local entertainment and wellness classes. We are adjacent to The Artist Tree West Hollywood cannabis dispensary.

Honeycomb harmonies

Keenan Hartsten presents Honeycomb Harmonies, an interactive, hands-on, painting and music-making event to be held at Plummer Park and West Hollywood Park on April 29, May 6, and May 20, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will alternate between the two parks. Recycled tires are transformed into a stage for a musical playground. The community is invited to paint the tires at all four events. There will be various assortments of hand-built musical structures for open participation. This project is presented as part of the Art on the Outside program.https://www.weho.org/community/arts-and-culture/visual-arts/art-on-the-outside

Acorn Scavenger Hunt by Sophia Lee

Join multimedia artist Sophia Lee for the launch of her pop-up art installation featuring 60 handcrafted paper acorns that will be on temporary display at West Hollywood Park on April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. After the event, Sophia will hide the acorns throughout the City as items for a treasure hunt for the public to discover using an online map created by the artist.

SUNDAY APRIL 30

Meet me in the park

The City invites members of the community to spend the day at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard, for a Meet me in the parkgathering onSunday, April 30, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Meet Me in the Park will feature fun lawn games for everyone and DJ Bri Giger will play music all day. All activities are free. Feel free to bring a blanket, yoga mat, lawn chair, sunscreen, and picnic supplies and meet new and old friends in the park. A full program of programming will take place in and around the Great Lawn.

Blair + Laur Lewis Neal present My Spring. My crown.

“My Spring. My Crown. is a reimagined and queerized baptismal ritual, designed by transgender artists Blair (they/he) and Laur Lewis Neal (they), centered on the trans experience and open to all. takes place at Plummer Park – Great Hall –

7377 Santa Monica Blvd. This secular ritual will honor the transition of its participants and serve as a celebration of their recognition of self and community. This is a free event and is supported in part by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood. To secure your space, RSVPhere.

Opening Reception The Art of Wellness

Art is Moving & Crestline Creatrix Matrix (sponsored by Dick Blick) will provide free arts and healing for all. There will also be talks from artists about their vision and inspiration for how and why you create. This event is a cutting-edge holistic engagement experience.

Lark Gallery and Melodia Mariposa present The Marriage of Art & Music concert with Melodia Mariposa Quartet. This magical experience is part of the opening reception for The Art of Wellness exhibition. The event is sponsored by the City of West Hollywood.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-marriage-of-art-and-music-concert-tickets-615383898807.

COST: Concert $30.00

Music concert time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (adult $30; senior/student $10 with proof to show at the door)

CONTACT: Alouette @ (323.791.6757) ~ Lisa (415.377.4956)