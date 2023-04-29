Aamir Khan ends 35 years of cinema: His best films, his love of cinema

Romance stories were the fashionable genre when it came to casting new talent at the time. If you get a launch, it will involve two innocent-looking youngsters, apoplectic parents (led by red-faced daddies), and a family feud that will involve wads of cash and guns. Aamir Khan’s debut has been true to script, ironic for an actor whose entire career has been something of a rebellion against what is considered a hit formula. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was the love story that an entire generation fell in love with, because despite the clichéd formula, it had a certain freshness that was hard to describe. Aamir became the chocolatier but soon realized that wasn’t the only adjective he wanted.

Over the next 35 years he earned many nicknames – Perfectionist Khan, socially conscious star and the man with a Midas touch, but none of it stuck. Because that’s Khan, a man who never stops reinventing himself and his cinema, ready to take new paths and refusing to compromise with his dreams. As he wraps up 35 years in the movies, QSQT released 35 years ago on this day, we celebrate his long and successful runs with some of our favorite Khan films.

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Even Aamir Khan’s surest films – Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the world-renowned modern classic, Forrest Gump – have an ambitious streak. In LSC, we saw it not in the elaborate digital de-aging that turned fifty-something Aamir into a burly young man, but in the boldness of his performance.

It’s a performance that didn’t win him any fans, but in an industry where stars big and small are afraid to stray too far from their on-screen personas, Aamir tipped for the fences. It helps, of course, that he doesn’t quite have a screen image to match, but the affable Laal Singh Chaddha has served as a particularly powerful symbol in these divided times, and an excellent counterpart to the character that Aamir starred in Rang De Basanti all those years ago. Cleverly, Aamir changed the tone of his performance as the film progressed, bringing it home in an undeniably moving sequence near the end. Laal Singh Chaddha remains one of his biggest bombshells, but it’s also one of the purest films he’s starred in, and a good reminder that as well as being a superstar, he’s endlessly fascinated by acting.

Hindostan Thugs (2018)

Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan.

While we’re used to Aamir Khan, the perfectionist superstar who brings the greatest stories to cinema, Thugs of Hindostan left him vulnerable to the point that he had no control over it and had to push himself as an actor. . Although it’s not billed as a comedy, it’s one of the funniest movies with Aamir in the lead (most of it unintentional). I wondered while watching the movie why it wasn’t made into a kids movie instead of being billed as a “period drama”. However, the reason I totally enjoyed watching this movie – also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh – is that while the rest of the cast eventually broke away from their roles, Aamir didn’t not give up, so much so that even his character blunders with the utmost sincerity. While watching the movie, I focused on Aamir’s face where I could find the struggle of Bhuvan from Lagaan, the wry wit of Rancho from 3 Idiots, and the confusion of PK, but even then I couldn’t to keep the movie together. But kudos to Aamir for not giving up on the movie, it’s definitely worth watching, you know its good category so badly.

Rank Of Basanti (2006)

Few films capture the zeitgeist as well as Rang De Basanti – a country in turmoil, searching within for answers and justice. The famous inconsiderate youth would gather at India Gate and light candles for the many (Jessica Lal, Priyadarshini Mattoo) who had been wronged, forcing the great old men who control power and law to sit in their mansions white. Rang De Basanti tapped into that anger, saw the parallels with Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru and gave this generation their own version of angry young men. A film that slices harmoniously between the past and the present, emphasizing that when young people get angry, they lead to revolutions. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra remains a modern-day gem, a brilliant addition to Aamir’s filmography.

3 Idiots (2009)

Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots.

‘Success ke peeche mat bhaago, excellence ka peecha karo, success jhak mark tumhare peeche aayega’.

Now, doesn’t that famous Rancho dialogue sum up the career of the perfectionist Khan himself? 3 Idiots was full of those quote-worthy moments, as well as hilarious comedy, memorable songs, great performances, and a neatly wrapped message at the end. Aamir directed from the front as Rancho/Phunsuk Wangdu and wasn’t worried about sharing screen space with the rest of the ensemble cast. The film is as much his as it belongs to R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani. One of those offers that has aged well and still remains as relevant as ever.

The River (2001)

Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 film Lagaan marked a turning point in Hindi cinema. Movie pundits and business gurus had no faith in this nearly four-hour film centered on a cricket match between the Indian and English team, but Aamir had such faith in Ashutosh’s vision that not only he agreed to play in the film, he produced it too. Here, Aamir played Bhuvan, who completely ignores the game of cricket but rallies his village to fight against the unfair tax rules the British have imposed on them. The scene where he accepts Russell’s challenge and proudly declares, “Shart manzoor hai (We accept your terms)”, is a pivotal moment in the film, and from there you can’t help but cheer on the les underdogs. Another scene, where Bhuvan talks to his mother, played by Suhasini Mulay, and explains why he wants to fight for the rights of the villagers sets the emotional tone of the film and from this moment the audience wants them to win not only because they are the outsiders but also because their rebellion becomes relatable. The film was released alongside the year’s biggest hit, Gadar, but Lagaan was not ignored by the masses. Both films ran for weeks, and Lagaan received plenty of critical applause. The film eventually received an Oscar nomination and although it didn’t win, it put Indian cinema on the world map.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)



Indian film superstar Aamir Khan has worked steadily in showbiz for three decades. Known as Mr Perfectionist, the actor has taken on many roles over the years; some acclaim, several hits and a few misses as well. But perhaps one of his most beloved roles, especially for millennials, is director Farhan Akhtar Dil Chahta Hai (2001). Although often labeled as a buddy movie, which of course it is among others, Dil Chahta Hai is arguably an Aamir Khan feature. Yes, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna were admirable in their roles, but the one person who had a definite hero arc and had a big dramatic scene with Preity Zinta at the climax of the movie was Khan. In fact, Farhan Akhtar once revealed that he designed Dil Chahta Hai as a love story between the characters of Preity and Aamir, but he made several changes later to make it more balanced and fresh.

When it comes to Aamir’s Aakash Malhotra, you see Khan – who had proven his skills with more intense roles before this – stepping into character completely while having a lot of fun with it. Dil Chahta Hai is one of those rare movies in Aamir’s filmography where he got the chance to show his fun side as well as his more serious and mature side. A perfect consumer vehicle for Aamir Khan.