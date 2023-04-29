Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan and other Bollywood dance sensations





Madhuri Dixit Nene and Hrithik Roshan are considered one of the best dancers in Bollywood. International Dance Day 2023: From Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan, many Bollywood actors have set benchmarks with their dancing skills

INTERNATIONAL DANCE DAY 2023: International Dance Day, celebrated on April 29, celebrates various forms of dance and raises awareness of its benefits. In Bollywood, dance has always been an integral part of movies. From Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan, many Bollywood actors have set benchmarks with their dancing skills. Their energy, passion and grace fascinated the audience. READ ALSO :International Dance Day 2023: wishes, messages, photos and greetings to share with your loved ones On this International Dance Day, let’s take a look at some Bollywood stars who are famous for their amazing dancing skills and wowed the audience with their performances. Madhuri said Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene is a symbol of sophistication and elegance. His moves in songs such as Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Choli Ke Peeche are still remembered by many. Her prowess was such that several actresses refused to play the role of Nisha (later attempted by Karisma Kapoor) in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, which emphasized dancing, due to their reluctance to compete with Madhuris’ skills. . Madhuri has also served as a judge on various dance reality shows. Nora Fathi

Nora left a lasting impression on her audience with her scintillating performances, be it Dilbar or Taki Taki. Her on-screen performances were outstanding and Nora managed to captivate her audience with her charisma and energy. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is known for her exceptional dancing skills and has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood. With her graceful, elegant and energetic movements, Katrina has a long list of hit songs to her name including Kala Chashma, Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli and Kamli. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is not only a phenomenal actor but also a fabulous dancer. Shahid began his career as a background dancer and trained in hip-hop, jazz and contemporary dance. Gulaabo, Saree Ke Fall Sa, Dhating Naach, Gandi Baat and Nagada are some of his most memorable songs. Whether it’s a romantic tune or a peppy number, Shahid can pull it off with ease. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is known for his electrifying dancing skills, which are a combination of fluidity, grace and energy. Hrithik has an incredible ability to express any emotion through his movements, making his songs a treat for his fans to watch. Hrithiks dance numbers, such as Jai Jai Shivshankar, Dhoom 2 and Bang Bang, remain popular with audiences. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a dancing diva who can turn heads with her killer moves. She has a unique style that is both graceful and sensual. His tracks Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali are all-time favorites. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is a Bollywood sensation who has taken the industry by storm with his ability to groove to any track. Her dance numbers, such as Beat Pe Booty, Mundiyan, and Ding Dang, are a visual treat for the audience. With his contagious energy and mesmerizing moves, Tiger has established himself as one of Bollywood’s most versatile dancers. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is known for his dynamic dance moves. Her dance numbers, such as Badri Ki Dulhania, Main Tera Hero and Tamma Tamma Again show her infectious energy on the dance floor. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor proved herself as a dancer in the Bollywood film ABCD 2, where she showed off her versatility and range. Shraddha’s dance numbers, such as Bezubaan Phir Se and High Rated Gabru, became chart topping. She is undoubtedly one of the best dancers in Bollywood today. Read all the latest movie news and entertainment news here

