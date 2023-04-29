How chess became the hot new esport





What do young people like these days? A centuries old board game. Chess is talked about during recess, but now, like everything else, it’s happening online. At the center of the frenzy is Chess.com, a site where people can compete against each other or play against a bot (like the cheeky cat Mittens). It has seen an influx of players since 2020, when many turned to the game of kings to avoid pandemic lockdown boredom. The popularity of games during Covid has been helped by the Netflix mini-series The game of queens, whose barrier-breaking chess prodigy heroine has inspired millions to play. But the latest chess boom isn’t fueled by Beth Harmon, but by influencers helping young people realize that online chess can be just as much fun as Minecraft And Fortnite. Master chess at school Schools across the country are facing an epidemic of distracted children sneakily playing matches on their phone during class, according to the Washington Post. While some teachers confiscated phones, at least one teacher on Reddit said he was glad the kids liked chess and not Andrew Tate. Maxim Dlugy, who runs a chess school in Manhattan, told us his student numbers had more than tripled from around 200 to 700 since the pandemic began. And Chess.com’s traffic skyrocketed: the site’s servers crashed multiple times as its daily user count doubled from November 2022 to December 2022, and reached 12 million this month, according to Polygon. The sport was probably helped last year by a perfect storm of hype created by Magnus Carlsen, the world’s No. 1 chess player, accusing an opponent of cheating in an in-person game, as well as a Louis Vuitton campaign. in which Messi and Ronaldo face each other on a chessboard. But the biggest boost came from a group of influencers working to win over teens. The top chess streamers on Twitch each have over a million subscribers eager to watch them play and break down their moves.

TikTok videos with #failures have been viewed 11.6 billion times. Unlike the chess heyday of the last century, you don’t have to be a Bobby Fischer-level genius to achieve chess stardom now. Although some chess influencers are some of the best players on the planet, many are simply decent and make up for their lack of talent with charisma. One of the most popular chess YouTubers, Levy Rozman, is a pro, but lacks the grandmaster designation of high-level players. That doesn’t bother the 3.6 million subscribers who tune in to his strategy tutorials and breakdowns of epic moments from famous chess matches played by others. Embrace esports With online gaming becoming mainstream, esports versions of rapid and blitz chess are gaining more and more professional buy-in. Carlsen said he was taking a break from in-person matches until at least 2024 and would focus on online chess tournaments. He recently sold a chess app to Chess.com and announced this week that he was starting a game of fantasy chess (Carlsen is an elite fantasy football manager). And the Champions Chess Tour, a series of online tournaments now hosted by Chess.com, features some of the biggest names in the sport, including Carlsen. Matches are time-limited to minutes, like those played by amateurs on Chess.com and influencers on Twitch. The company hopes the Champions Chess Tour will become the premier event for all chess in the future, a Chess.com spokesperson told Morning Brew. Look forwardsome players like Carlsen and US champion Fabiano Caruana predict that hour-long IRL matches will be phased out as professional chess moves online and shorter games dominate.Sask.

