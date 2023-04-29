‘Bollywood Odyssey’: Taxman reveals the history of Hindi movie songs

Hindi movie songs are an integral part of our lives. But how many of us actually know the history of iconic Hindi songs? How many of us know about the different facets and genres of Hindi movie songs like title songs, break up songs, tandem songs, sequel songs, club songs, proxy songs, and much more?

Sample questions: How did OP Nayyar disturb the Hindi movie song? Why hasn’t Ravi found his rightful place at the high table? How did Usha Khanna restore Rafi’s confidence? Why did Jaidev die in misery? What did Fyodor Dostoyevsky have to do with Khayyam? Why did classical titan Manna De sing comedic songs? Why has Noor Jehan gotten better with age? Why do male singers generally do better than female singers in tandem songs? What are proxy songs and what do they do? Why do judges quote songs in their orders?

Ajay Mankotia discusses all of this and more based on his lifelong passion for music, his family’s musical background, and his personal interaction with music directors in his book. bollywood odyssey. The fact that he is a former taxman makes it even more interesting.

Mankotias’ research is detailed. It unearths information directly from the horse’s mouth in most cases. His passion for Hindi film music is on display on every page of the book.

The storytelling keeps the reader hooked with previously unknown background information and personal nuggets spicing up the facts, arousing the reader’s interest.

He analyzes the breakup song so well. Here is a sample:

In the 50s and 60s, what did the Indian do when his sweetheart rejected him? He would reason with her; maybe beg her; or maybe even threaten her. Or he would see her point of view and accept it with grace; he might even become his friend. Of course, he would get hurt. Either take it on the chin or hit the bar, sink into depression or withdraw from society. But eventually things would go back to normal and he would move on in life.

But at that time the hero of Indian cinema did one more thingthat you and I could not do. He would attend her engagement or her wedding ceremony, or any social function where guests and her new boyfriend were present, would sit at the piano and sing about his anguish, his disappointment, his anger, his frustration. It would be ironic; his words reeked of double meaning. He would remind her of their love. But he would also assure her that he didn’t blame her and that he would quietly get out of her life. He would wish her a happy future with the partner she had chosen. All very dignified, no violent anger. All this drama would make the special woman’s day destroyed. One last musical good riddance!

Mankotias’ analysis of Jagjit Singh’s genius is summarized succinctly – Jagjit Singh condensed a Stephen King story in Readers Digest.

THEghazal in India remained cloistered in the rarefied closed enclosure of connoisseurs. He remained out of reach of the people. His language, his gaiyaki, his intellectual content, his classical moorings and his very personality made him inaccessible to non-members of the closed club. Hindi film music, especially Madan Mohan’s ghazals, exposed the common listener to this fascinating world. But these were few and far between, whetting the appetite of a burgeoning educated middle class that wrung its hands in despair at its difficulty negotiating a Begum Akhtar. The landscape was ripe when Jagjit Singh released The Unforgettables in 1977.

The ghazals and azms were easy to understand, the singing style was simple, the instrumentation (including a Blasphemous guitar, the Puritans cried!) sounded modern, the duration equaled the average attention span, the voice was rich and pure, and there were also duets (inghazals? really!) with his wife Chitra whose skill levels and voice quality were different, making the pairing amazing. The sequestration was over, the rigidity was unleashed, the genre could finally come out to drink in the fresh air.

The way the book dives deep into lesser-known concepts like the use of Hindi film lyrics in legal judgments, songs featuring doctors, the analysis of composers’ music and the voices of singers, authors attaching an account of his friendship with OP Nayyar, makes reading it a rich experience.

His narration is interspersed with songs and lyrics, making the experience magical. The language is racy while the content remains scholarly. The clean editing and superb cover make bollywood odyssey a jackpot for Hindi film music lovers. It is entertaining, educational and motivates the reader to discover or rediscover the allure and magic of the golden period of Hindi film music.