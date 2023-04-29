The Real Aamir Khan: How Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Stayed Relevant for 35 Years in an Ever-Changing India

Two diametrically opposed images broadcast on national television this week brought our attention back to one face, that of Aamir Khan, a star we’ve loved, admired and reviled for the past three decades and more. The first is a commercial in which he plays a version of himself, in which the joke is about him and his latest release, 2022’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a critical and commercial disaster. The other is a frontline celebrity paraded at an official ceremony where he is heard speaking about Mann Ki Baat, a radio show he says has changed lives in India.

The first, a cheeky, self-aware character who declares that while the public barometer of him may vary, his place in the pantheon of stars is assured. The latter, in clear conformity with the times we live in, where his celebrity is required to align with the dictates of those who govern.

Who is the real Aamir Khan? And why does it matter?

When he waltzed into our hearts thirty-five years ago that day, when his blockbuster Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released, making him and his co-star Juhi Chawla stars overnight, we had no idea of ​​his longevity. It either. He was a child of the industry, who at one point was looking to move into serious sports rather than movies, but came home to see where it took him. Once he zoomed straight up and liked the view from there, there was no turning back.

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

He took his time to prove that QSQT, the first Hindi film whose initials carried the weight of an iconic film, produced by his uncle Nasir Hussain and directed by his cousin Mansoor Khan, was no flash in the pan. In a short time, driven by luck and determination, he reached that enviable place where successes and flops do not shake stardom. It may acquire dents and require occasional paint jobs, but it remains undamaged.

Quite simply, Aamir changed the face of the Hindi film industry by dint of who he was, his choice of films, his slow, steady and sure way of working, and his insistence on making one film at a time, which which had a positive impact on the chaotic ricocheting from set to set that was the norm before he started doing things differently.

But like the superstars who survive the blatant likes and dislikes of fickle viewers, cementing their position year after year, Aamir is more than just a compendium of roles, some of them in breakthrough films over the years. , and in how it changed the way the industry works.

By standing up for what he believes in, standing steadfast in the face of vile personal attacks, Aamir, like Shah Rukh, has remained true to the idea of ​​what a star should be in this unsettling era of growing polarities: a star whose appeal transcends social classes. , creed, religion, whose vulnerabilities are not hidden, whose flaws are exposed, but whom we are willing to forgive, and to laugh and cry with, if given half a chance.

QSQT became a super hit that spawned a superstar and created a new jodi, which Hindi movies were always looking for. He didn’t do it just because of his cursed romance and catchy music: he did it because he caught the zeitgeist. In remarkably short order, QSQT became a cultural short form that denoted young love, staying on our radar all these years. There are parts that look dated if you watch them now, but it still gives you the feels. Everyone loves a lover, and always will.

Despite some interesting flourishes, the 1980s were a tough decade for Hindi films, rocked by the onslaught of cheaply made assembly line goods for the front row. Mansoor Khan was clear that he wanted to make a film that would reflect his times and was not entirely happy with the thakurs and their traditional ways which needed to find a place in the film. He offset the old school elements by creating fresh mint young sweethearts who looked just like any other boy and girl. Aamir’s jumpsuit in his black pants, white shirt, accompanied by a guitar which he manages not to play as he throws himself into the eternal Papa kehte hain bada naam karega, and Juhi in his Everygirl braids and delivery brand chulbuli, was an irresistible charm offensive, and we fell in love with them.

QSQT has redefined young love. More importantly, he redefined the notion of a hero. The heroes could safely be ordinary young men, not muscular invincible ones, fending off dozens of bad guys with a single blow (later Aamir would make versions of this hero, without the slightest irony: remember Ghajini where he mow down a phalanx of bad guys?). The plots could revolve around more regular elements, rather than heavy glycerin strands.

Aamirs Heroes were the first actors in a Bollywood trying to carve out relatable characters for a post-liberalized India: Rape and Revenge Raakh, which he shot before QSQT but came out right after, directed by Aditya Bhattacharya, bombed: if the film had worked, it would have radically changed the trajectories. But he reverted from that dud to scripts that gave him roles as young Indians on the move – Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar (in which Farah Khan gave us the kind of fresh, contemporary choreography that we don’t ‘n’t seen before in Bollywood), ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke – where he and the film are light on their feet, fulfilling audiences’ demands for halka-phulka entertainment.

After this phase, almost every film he made set a benchmark. Take Ram Gopal Varmas’ first Hindi film, Rangeela, in which Aamir played the lead role. tapori act, and wore a never-better-than-better screaming yellow shirt and pants combo. Or Vikram Bhatts Ghulam, where he sang Aati Kya Khandala, a suggestive grimace in his voice? John Mathew Mathans mind-blowing Sarfarosh spy saga in which the hero ki entrance occurred, most exceptionally, with Aamirs back on camera? The Oscar-nominated Lagaan, in which his friend and director Ashutosh Gowarikers was the first to introduce synchronized sound. Farhan Akhtars debuts with Dil Chahta Hai, which forever changed the portrayal of wealth in Bollywood. Its production of Delhi Belly which bravely went where no Bollywood film had in its portrayal of youthful lust. Ghajini, directed by AR Murugadoss, reignited interest in South masala remakes and coined the term ‘the Hundred Crore Club’: the film’s promotions and marketing had an Aamir imprint that no other star could. had done before.

The creation of Aamir as an Indian national icon whose voice would be taken seriously no matter what platform he spoke from, began in earnest after Lagaan, in which his Bhuvan struck British lords over the border for a six. Rakesh Omprakash Mehras Rang De Basanti, who cast Aamir as a senior student, introduced the brand of candlelight bleeding-heart liberal patriotism to the movies, which led to, yes, change on the ground. Rajkumar Hiranis 3 Idiots, in which Aamir managed to take a look from his twenties to his forties, opened up foreign markets, especially China, and rose to the top of the Indian film category the most successful. The film was not only a financial success. He made a strong statement against unbearable academic and peer pressure, which can end young lives, leading to many conversations on the subject.

Hiranis PK gave Aamir a chance to play a wide-eyed alien with a keen sense of fair play. And Nitesh Tiwaris Dangal, in which Aamir plays his age and the father of four daughters, is arguably the most successful sports film Bollywood has produced, and whose tagline mhaari choriyaan choron se kum hain has never lost its resonance, especially today when we see the beleaguered strugglers of Haryana demanding justice.

Aamir Khan in an image from Dangal.

These films helped create Citizen Aamir, someone solid, absolutely reliable, brain over brawn, speaking straight from the heart, caring about the welfare of all Indians, the characteristics that formed the heart of her talk show, Satyameva Jayate. The one-hour Sunday special, whose fleetingly sanctimonious and benevolent air was countered by the character of Aamir-the caring host, was a huge, well-deserved hit. Just as the Aamir Khan directed Taare Zameen Par, which opened up conversations about dyslexia and those who learn differently, Satyameva Jayate shed light on socially combustible topics, bringing diverse stakeholders together face to face. It was an example of star-power harnessed for well-done social causes.

Unlike the other two Khans superstars, Salman and SRK, who were recently seen losing their senior citizen status on the verge of seniority in a hilarious outing from Pathaan, Aamir doesn’t appear to be in danger of aging, as he managed to look supernaturally young. No one knows how this ever-younger appearance of Peter Pan is acquired and maintained (do these stars live in a bubble of oxygen?), but sometimes it can backfire. His Laal Singh Chaddha was a failure, not only of the character, but of the star who suddenly seemed out of step with the times.

That a star who had his first hit thirty-five years ago is still in the running is remarkable. That a star who happens to be Muslim, and whose religious identity has been attacked, is still considered popular enough to be brought on the trail of current regimes is even more so. Aamir Khan’s stardom has been earned over the years, painstakingly nurtured through knocks and pits (who can forget Mangal Pandey and that beyond the terrible Thugs Of Hindostan, among others), and has the potential to last . Because he’s that kind of star.

All these years, Aamir has been an actor of change, a maker of taste. The question now is whether it can change shape enough, keeping its core integrity front and center and remaining relevant to the new India.

I bet on him.