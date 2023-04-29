Famous dance sensations in Bollywood





International Dance Day is celebrated annually on April 29 to promote awareness of dance as an art form. Bollywood, the Hindi film industry, is known for its lively and lively dance routines which add to the charm of its films. Bollywood has produced many acclaimed dancers who have captured the hearts of the public with their exceptional talent and creativity, inspiring countless aspiring dancers to pursue their dreams. On International Dance Day, it is fitting to honor the power of dance and the exceptional performers who bring it to life on the big screen. Hrithik Roshan 1 credit Known as the “Greek God” of Bollywood, is an incredible dancer known for his fluid and effortless movements full of energy. Its precision and ability to effortlessly conjure up even the most complex dance moves is legendary. Her signature dance performances in songs such as “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” and “Bang Bang” continue to be popular today. Madhouri said Credit: twitter Often referred to as the “Queen of Bollywood dance”, she is known for her graceful movements and expressions, which have become legendary. His performances in songs such as “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” and “Choli Ke Peeche” are still considered iconic. She has won numerous awards for her dancing, including the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for the song “Key Sera Sera” from the movie Pukar. Prabhu Deva Credit: Dance with me A dancer, choreographer and director, is considered one of the best dancers in Bollywood. He is renowned for his quick movements and his ability to blend traditional Indian dance forms with contemporary styles. He has choreographed many songs in Bollywood, including the iconic song “Muqabla” from the movie Humse Hai Muqabla. Shahid Kapoor Credit: InUth.com Known for his energetic dance moves and his ability to perform a variety of styles from hip-hop to classical Indian dance. He has won numerous awards for his dancing, including the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for the song “Dhan Te Nan” from the movie Kaminey. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Credit: Firstpost An accomplished actress, she is also an incredible dancer. Her grace and elegance are well known and her performances in songs such as “Nimbooda” and “Dola Re Dola” are still considered classics. She won several awards for her dancing, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film Devdas. Tiger Shroff Credit: Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong He is a relatively newcomer to Bollywood, but he has already established himself as an amazing dancer. He is known for his acrobatic moves and his ability to perform complex stunts while dancing. His performances in songs such as “Beat Pe Booty” and “Ding Dang” made him a popular choice for dance numbers in Bollywood films. Saroj Khan Credit: Yahoo lifestyle Singapore She was a legendary choreographer in Bollywood and is often credited with revolutionizing the way dance was portrayed in Indian cinema. She was known for her ability to choreograph both traditional and contemporary dances, and her signature dances in songs such as “Ek Do Teen” and “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” are still considered among the best in the history of Bollywood.

