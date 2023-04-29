Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court

NEARLY TEN years after 25-year-old actor Jiah Khan was found dead at his home, a special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday cleared actor Sooraj Pancholi of the charge of abetting his suicide, citing the lack of evidence.

Special Judge AS Sayyad found Pancholi, 32, not guilty under ICC Article 306 (incitement to suicide), observing that the evidence against him was vague and did not show he intended to cause Jiah’s death.

There is absolutely no evidence to show that on June 3, 2013, the defendant acted in a way that could reflect the mens rea (intent) that the defendant (Pancholi) wanted her (Jiah) to commit suicide. . Nor did the prosecution prove that there was any action on the part of the defendant which compelled the deceased to commit suicide. Therefore, in the absence of mens rea, instigation or assistance, the defendant cannot be said to have induced her to commit suicide that day, according to the verdict.

Sooraj Pancholi before the Court of Sessions with Zarina Wahab.

Jiah’s mother, Rabia Khan, who claimed her daughter did not commit suicide but was murdered, said: My battle is still going on, I will continue to fight. The judgment is not surprising, I had anticipated that it was not a case of incitement to suicide but of murder. Rabia said she would continue to appeal to the courts.

Pancholi, represented by lawyer Prashant Patil, said the verdict took 10 long, painful years to come. But today, I not only won this case against me, but I also regained my dignity and my confidence, he said.

Jiah was found hanged around 11:15 p.m. at her home in Juhu on June 3, 2013 by Rabia. Based on his complaint, an FIR was filed under IPC Section 306 on June 10, 2013, and Pancholi, who was in a relationship with Jiah, was arrested. He was released on bail by the Bombay HC on July 2, 2013. The CBI had claimed that Jiah died by suicide as Pancholi broke up with her and sent her a bouquet on the day of his death indicating the end of their relationship.

In his 51-page verdict, Special Judge Sayyad said: There is no doubt that it is an unfortunate incident that a young girl took her own life. However, the evidence available in the record indicates that the deceased was a victim of her feelings. She couldn’t overcome the emotions. The deceased could still have left the relationship. However, she could not overcome her feelings and love for the accused for which the accused cannot be held responsible.

The court reviewed evidence presented by the doctor leading a team of medical experts, who performed Jiah’s autopsy on June 4, 2013. The court said the doctor’s testimony corroborated that Jiah had died by suicide and that there were no findings suggesting that the death was a homicide.

He said that when expert witnesses gave their opinion that the cause of death was suicide, Rabia took an exactly contradictory opinion stating that the doctors gave the wrong opinion. The plaintiff questioned everyone but herself, including the doctors who performed the autopsy, the court heard.

He said 80% of Rabia’s testimony had improvements and contradictions, which led to the invalidity of the evidence and the destruction of the CBI file because she had been suspicious and disavowed of the statements made to investigators.

The court said neither Jiah nor Rabia had complained to anyone about Pancholi’s ill-treatment, as alleged. Based on evidence, the court said it could not be ignored that Jiah had suicidal tendencies.

It was recorded that on an earlier occasion the victim attempted suicide and at that time it was the defendant who sought medical attention and took care of her, the court said. court. He also raised doubts about why the complaint was filed by Rabia six days after the incident on June 9, 2013.