Hollywood recluse Jack Nicholson, 85, exchanges words and a hug with LeBron James at LA Lakers game
One of Hollywood’s most reclusive actors, Jack Nicholson, has come out of hiding for the second time in 18 months to enjoy an LA Lakers game and exchange warm words and a hug with LeBron James.
It was his second sighting in recent months, having been spotted two weeks ago hanging out on the balcony of his infamous Mullholland Drive resort in Beverly Hills.
The 85-year-old Oscar-winning actor looked too cool for school as he wore a pair of black sunglasses indoors, along with a black blazer and button-down shirt. He embellished the outfit with a pair of red pants.
Before the game – where the Lakers easily defeated the Grizzles to advance – superstar LeBron James came over to hug the actor – and the pair appeared to have a brief chat. The conversation was inaudible but the two icons seemed jovial.
Seinfeld co-creator Larry David was also seen walking over to Nicholson for a brief handshake before returning to his seat.
Powerful singer Adele was also in attendance, but it’s unclear whether she and Nicholson spoke.
Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering the team through several eras of success after earning his season tickets in 1970.
He was the most prominent face of the Lakers celebrity fan gallery, his sunglasses and famous smile always present at the sidelines and occasionally on the field if he was particularly unhappy with an official call.
Nicholson cheered as the Showtime Lakers racked up championships and captured the imagination of Hollywood, and he remained an avid fan as they won five more titles in the Kobe Bryant era.
He adjusted his filming schedules and personal meetings to keep himself free to catch all the big Lakers games.
Nicholson rarely attended games after fans returned to the Lakers building following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chance to see the Lakers try to win a playoff series at home for the first time since 2013 was irresistible. for their #1 fan. .
The assembled appearance came just weeks after the shining star was seen disheveled on her balcony. His rough appearance came after multiple reports suggested the star’s pals feared he would die alone, in the same way as his former neighbor and fellow screen legend Marlon Brando.
Nicholson is arguably La La Land’s most famous bachelor. He was married for four years before making it big in Hollywood. His most famous romance with Angelica Houston ended nearly 25 years ago.
“He made it clear that his home was his castle. But people just wish he’d come out of the house and show up to tell them how or at least reassure people he’s fine,’ an unnamed friend told Radar Online in January.
“Jack is in contact with some parents, especially Ray, his protege, of whom he is so proud, but his days of socializing are long gone,” they added.
The comedian, Larry David, was also seen walking over to Nicholson for a brief handshake before returning to his seat
He was last seen in October 2021 alongside his lookalike son, Ray, sitting courtside watching his beloved LA Lakers. Ray, 31, is one of the few people Nicholson stays in contact with, according to reports.
Her last screen appearance was in 2010’s How Do You Know, starring Owen Wilson and Reese Witherspoon.
The New Jersey native dodged rumors for years that he had retired as he struggled with dementia and was unable to remember his lines.
In January, his unnamed friend told Radar that while Nicholson was physically fit, “his spirit is gone.”
Shortly after this information was published, former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly said on an episode of his show No Spin News that reports that Nicholson’s mental health had declined were ” bull”.
He was last seen in October 2021 alongside his lookalike son, Ray, sitting courtside watching his beloved LA Lakers (pictured Friday April 28)
Nicholson turned the camera with a thumbs-up at play (pictured)
Game on! Ashley Underwood and Larry David looked ready to watch the game in their pitchside seats
The Seinfeld creator and his new wife were among a host of celebrity guests
Dr. Drea and HisBeats Electronics Co-Founder Jimmy Iovine Showed Their Style Front Row
The legendary rapper/producer posed for the cameras before the game
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea enjoyed a date with his wife Melody Ehsani
Dallas Mavericks player Kyrie Irving looked riveted as he stood to watch the action on the court with Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul seated behind him
Family affair:Andy Garcia, daughter Daniella Garcia-Lorido and granddaughter Violet Rose enjoyed a family night out
Acclaimed actors and lifelong friends, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett each wore caps for the big game
“I visited Jack Nicholson a few months ago. I had a long chat with him and he follows No Spin news very closely and had all kinds of smart questions for me,’ O’Reilly said.
“I’ve been friends with him for decades. He’s 85, okay? But he’s more intellectually nimble than the President of the United States,’ the former Inside Edition host continued.
Despite his confirmed single status, Nicholson fathered six children by five different women.
Nicholson has been criticized for never acknowledging his paternity of his alleged daughter Tessa Gourin, born of his brief affair with waitress Jeanine Gourin.
