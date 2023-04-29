Entertainment
A preview of Im a Virgo at the Violet Crown – The Cavalier Daily
Director and activist Boots Riley appeared at the Violet Crown on Tuesday for a screening of his upcoming show Im a Virgo, giving students and community members a sneak peek into his new project and insight into his creative process. The event was presented by the Virginia Film Festival, U.Va. Arts and the Office of Provost and Vice Provost for Arts and was free for university students.
Im a Virgo is Rileys’ first outing since his directorial debut Sorry to Bother You in 2018. He finds a group of friends and decides he’s ready to take on the outside world. Riley screened the first four episodes on Tuesday night, with each episode closing to rapturous applause from her audience.
The screening was followed by a question and answer session moderated by Asst. Music teacher AD Carson, who opened with a quote by Walidah Imarisha from the Octavias Brood collection of science fiction stories.
Every time we try to imagine a world without war, without violence, without prisons, without capitalism, we are engaging in speculative fiction, Carson quoted. All organization is science fiction.
This link between fiction and ideology characterizes Riley’s reflections on his creative process. He addressed issues of class and race and how his background in activism shaped his approach to the coming-of-age narrative central to his upcoming series.
It’s about someone dealing with who they think they are versus how the world thinks they are, Riley said. I think a lot of the things I do, I try to get people through in an organizer way. Whether it’s a strike or a community event, people have experiences that redefine how the world works.
Beyond his creative processes, Riley also shared specialized techniques used in filming the 13-foot-tall teenager shows, including forced perspective and the use of different scale sets.
We would build two rooms of different sizes and only have two cameras filming at the same time, Riley said. A lot of the stuff we did could have been done in the 50s, but we also cleaned up stuff with VFX.
He also offered advice for young people interested in pursuing the arts, with a focus on where artists’ drive to create originated.
You have to think of art as a way to communicate, Riley said. What do you care about? What do you want to say to the world? What do you want the world to be? What will your film do? You have to care about something, and the art has to be secondary to that.
This art-as-communication message resonated with members of the public, including third-year student Rian Gonzalez. He is studying studio art as part of his interdisciplinary major and has noted his appreciation for Rileys’ advice.
He said, ideas must matter first, and it’s not just the idea, but what the idea stimulates, Gonzalez said. It’s good to think about that in terms of my own practice.
Kevin Everson, art teacher and studio art program director, was also in the audience Tuesday night. He commented on the value of events like this in motivating creative students.
It’s good for students to see artists doing things that aren’t mainstream, Everson said. They used to bring people when I was a student, and you felt like you weren’t alone, you know? You’re allowed to do something that’s a little sick and a little out of line.
Im a Virgo will be available on Prime Video. The show has yet to set an official release date.
