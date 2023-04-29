Salman Khan withdrawn, CE Khan joins Bhansali’s Inshallah





Inshallah, Salman Khan, Sanjaya Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram) Mumbai: Rumors and speculations about the highly anticipated movie “Inshallah” have been circulating in Bollywood. The film was originally supposed to reunite Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam duo of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but when Bhaijaan dropped out due to creative differences, it appeared the project had been scrapped. In a surprise turn of events, Bhansali’s “Inshallah” is said to be fine but with a new lead actor. According to recent reports, ‘Inshallah’ is back on track, and this time it could feature Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan. The news has gone viral among SRK fans, with many taking to social media to express their joy at seeing their favorite actor in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. According to sources, Bhansali managed to convince Shah Rukh Khan to join the project. Although neither the director nor the actor has confirmed anything, SRK fans are already anticipating a successful collaboration between the two. If the rumors are true, “Inshallah” will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan’s second collaboration. The film should also play Alia Bhat as female lead, who previously collaborated with Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi. Interestingly, Alia previously revealed in an interview that Bhansali promised her four films after completing three projects with Deepika Padukone. With Inshallah back on track, Alia’s dream of working with Bhansali again seems to be coming true sooner than expected. The news of Inshallah’s revival with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead has created a frenzy in the Bollywood world, and fans can’t wait to see what Bhansali has in store for them. Subscribe us on

