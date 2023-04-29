Actors and voice actors of “Star Wars Jedi Survivor”





Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the adventures of Cal Kestis and his crew. There are new villains this time around, as well as some familiar faces. Either way, the cast is full of recognizable faces and voices, some of whom have been working on Star Wars projects for decades. By all accounts, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor improves upon its predecessor by tweaking combat and giving players more control when exploring its larger maps. Cal is stronger now, and that’s reflected in the power set you’ll have access to early in the story. Here is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor list of voice actors, so you can see who is playing each of the main characters. List of “Star Wars Jedi Survivor” voice actors Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features a large cast of veteran actors when it comes to its voiced characters. Here’s the main cast and who voices them: Cal lasted – Cameron Monaghan

Cody Fern Santari Khri – Tracy Ifeachor We’ve omitted some of the main cast to avoid spoilers around the launch. Once the game has been out for a while, this page will be updated. Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan Cal Kestis is played by Cameron Monaghan. Monaghan will be recognizable to those who watched Gotham, he played the Joker. He also voiced Superboy in 2019’s The Death and Return of Superman and Ian Gallagher in Shameless. Cere Junda – Debra Wilson Cere returns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and is once again played by Debra Wilson. Wilson has voiced characters in Dead Space (2023), God of War: Ragnarok, and The Callisto Protocol. Merrin – Tina Ivlev Nightsister Merrin is back for the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. She is played by Tina Ivlev, who has previously starred in Shameless, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and The Rookie. Greez – Daniel Roebuck Everyone’s favorite starship pilot, Greez, is back, and he’s played by Daniel Roebuck. Daniel Roebuck will be familiar to those who have seen The Man in the High Castle, Agents of Shield and Jane the Virgin. So there it is, this is the lead vocal for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For more on the game, be sure to read our 5-star Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review. We called it “The best action adventure released in 2023 so far”. Elsewhere in the game, Vince Zampella, the CEO of Respawn, claimed that he would like the studio to make Titanfall 3, a long-requested sequel to the studios’ sci-fi shooter series.

