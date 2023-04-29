Under the Hollywood spotlight, a declining Welsh town is reborn





In the Welsh language, the virtually untranslatable word hiraeth” (pronounced here -ayeth) describes a mixture of nostalgia and longing for a time that can never be recreated. For Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, it’s a sentiment that has come to define a post-industrial malaise that descended into the 1980s when the last coal mines closed their ramshackle doors and, later, the kilns from the nearby steelworks have cooled. . Only beloved football club Wrexham AFC remained: Wales’ oldest team, a long-lived side equally popular but still an indomitable source of local pride. We’ve been through so many cities, said Terry Richards, 56, a longtime club fan as he sat at home in the team’s bright scarlet jersey. These were difficult times.

Wales has its hero legends returning to save the day, but few could have predicted that an unlikely pair of Hollywood actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, would be waltzing through town just over two years ago and would buy the struggling club. It set off a series of events that catapulted the town out of the doldrums and into the international spotlight, casting the locals as the main characters in their own football club-based Hollywood reality show, Welcome to Wrexham. Few could have predicted that the two famous actors would walk into town in the first place. But Mr McElhenney, an American who had flocked to sports documentaries during lockdown, conducted an exhaustive search for a broken down football team with growth potential, landing Wrexham AFC, and persuaded Mr Reynolds to join him in his favorite project. .

After paying a modest sum of around $2.5 million, they moved to town (the Canadian-born Mr. Reynolds even bought a house) and began to overhaul the way the team operated. They revitalized training facilities and improved the roster, offering relatively huge salaries which attracted established players from the upper tiers of English football. Last Saturday, this Hollywood story finally got its own Hollywood, ending the teams’ promotion after its winning season in the English Football League, the next tier of England’s tiered football pyramid, after a 15-year absence. years. As the referee blew the final whistle, generations of watery-eyed supporters leaped from the stands onto the rain-spotted pitch in joyous celebration.

At that time, a city was reborn and that lingering hiraeth was no more.

Doom and sadness arose, Mr Richards said, still nursing a headache after days of celebration. It’s hard to put into words. It’s a new Wrexham, he said.

The glamor of the town’s new honorary residents seems at complete odds with Mr Richards’ Caia Park area, a long deprived corner of Wrexham that has come to epitomize the town’s decline. But few in the region find this contrast shocking. They’re more than happy to bask in the Hollywood spotlight, especially when it comes to the Hollywood-worthy finale that rocked the city last Saturday. They brought some sparkle with them, said Mr Richards’ partner Donna Jackson, 55. Mr Richards’ son Nathan, 34, who played professionally for Wrexham as a teenager, agreed. You don’t have to be a football fan to see this. It’s a spark that has lit the underserved neighborhood, including at a local boxing gym that’s trying to keep underprivileged teenagers out of trouble. This is known as a bit of a fighting town, said Gareth Harper, 43, the gyms coach. But after that game, with all those fans and every pub packed, there wasn’t a single arrest. Everyone is so high.

As his students shadow boxed alongside him, he added, “I think they’re almost a bit used to it now. Not everyone made the adjustment. But Wayne Jones, the 40-year-old, sleep-deprived owner of the Turf Hotel, the pub made famous by the FX documentary, isn’t complaining.

Knowing what was to come, he frantically tried to stock up before the big game last Saturday, but the crowds kept pouring in. And on Sunday they came back. By the end of the night the pub was drunk and had no choice but to close for the first time in 15 years. I didn’t ask for any of this. He kind of fell into my lap, he said, looking into his coffee mug with tired eyes. But I don’t think I have a big enough vocabulary to describe what they’ve done for this town, he said of the new celebrity owners. If the football team is doing well, the city will only prosper. While American contractors paying billions for clubs like Manchester United have upset some British football fans, Wrexham’s acceptance of outside ownership has surprised even the new owners themselves.

That’s not to say there weren’t suspicions at first. Is that the 7th cavalry coming up the hill? Or is it just, you know, someone looking to make a quick buck, Geraint Parry, the club’s longest-serving member of staff, recalled thinking when City first got wind of it. times of the purchase proposed by the actors.

But Mr Parry, who has been attending matches at the clubs’ Racecourse Ground since 1974, quickly dispelled those doubts even though he still struggles to understand the North American accents increasingly heard in the city after tourists started arriving. . I have enough maple syrup to last me a lifetime now, he joked, referring to the gifts some tourists brought from their home countries. He added: You can tell where in the world they will show the series next because all of a sudden you start getting emails from Brazil, Poland and Thailand. Sometimes the meeting of cultures seems straight out of an outdated sitcom script. At the club’s fan shop this week, a tourist from Pennsylvania was met with puzzled looks when she asked to use the restroom. You want the toilet err? asked the saleswoman. The city museum is building a football section to accommodate growing public interest in the team. Amid the archives of the buildings, however, the daunted days of the past are never far away.

It all looks so gloomy, said Mark Taylor, the museum’s assistant archivist, as he gazed at the old newspaper clippings spread out before him.

END OF THE ROAD, read a headline documenting the closure of the town’s brewery. ILL SHUT THIS CLUB DOWN, another shattered front page, a window into darker days at Wrexham AFC less than 20 years ago. It all seemed alien to the glory now emanating from the global airwaves and from the teams dressing room (which, after clubs promoted on Saturday, took five hours to clean.) Back in Caia Park, Ms Jackson reminded her partner, Mr Richards, that they weren’t married yet. As a setting sun streamed through the blinds, he promised they would make it there next year, but on one strict condition the ceremony must take place at the Wrexhams football ground.

