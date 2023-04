The Northwest Women’s Chorale returns Monday

PORT ANGELES — The Northwest Women’s Chorale will perform its spring concert, “Still, We SING,” on Monday celebrating a return to singing after a three-year hiatus. The show will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Lopez Ave., Port Angeles. Admission is a suggested donation of $15, payable at the door. More information can be found at www.nwwomenschorale.org or by email: [email protected] After some of the Covid restrictions were lifted, the choir took to singing as they gathered for rehearsals last summer and fall, meeting once a month, wearing masks. “Everyone had to dust off the pipes and exercise the vocal muscles slowly and carefully,” according to a press release. “And it was a joyful time, just to sing together one more time.” The Choir then resumed weekly rehearsals in January. The concert program begins with songs from our ancient American heritage that are invitational in nature – welcoming everyone to the concert. The next section turns to the world and humanitarian concerns and allows for reflection. A piece is written by, then arranged specifically for the choir, Linda Dowdell, Sequim composer, conductor and musical arranger. During the pandemic, Dowdell wanted to “keep her brain alive,” she mused as she signed up for an online lyric-writing class. The mission was to write a song about victory. Dowdell researched and learned of a local triumph, then set the lyrics to music. The concert will end with a piece of gospel music and a traditional Irish blessing. Joy Lingerfelt, retired deacon and minister of music and worship arts at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Angeles, conducts the NorthWest Women’s Chorale. She also conducts the Port Angeles Symphony Chorus, which will soon present its fourth collaboration with the symphony orchestra on May 19 and 20. The choir is accompanied by collaborating pianist Kristin Quigley Brye, adjunct professor of music at Peninsula College and collaborating pianist of the NorthWest Women’s Chorale, owner of a private music studio and music director of First United Methodist Church in Port Angeles. Since 2007, the NorthWest Women’s Chorale has performed in Alaska and throughout Washington State in Lynnwood, Silverdale, Poulsbo, Port Townsend, Chehalis and Forks. The 22 members come from areas west of Joyce to east of Sequim. The choir is the resident choir of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Angeles and its mission is to sing harmony in our lives.





