Inside the wild and bizarre case of a ‘Canadian actor’ who died trying to look like BTS’ Jimin

The internet was rocked this week by the alleged sudden death of Saint Von Colucci, a 22-year-old Canadian actor who reportedly moved to South Korea in 2019 in hopes of becoming a K-Pop artist.

The story made headlines beyond South Korea after the Daily Mail announced the news on Monday. Colucci, according to the outlet, died of complications from jawbone implants he received in November 2022.

The Daily Mail cited a Coluccis publicist named Eric Blake as the source of the information. Blake reportedly claimed that Colucci underwent 12 cosmetic procedures in the past year to look like BTS member Jimin.

Colucci reportedly underwent a brow lift, eye lift, nose job, face lift, lip reduction and jaw surgery, among other procedures. Blake said the actor was aware of the risks, but decided to go through them anyway so he could play the role of Jimin for a major streaming network in the United States.

Colucci was reportedly hospitalized on Saturday April 22 to have his jaw implants removed which caused an infection. He died hours later on Sunday, according to the Daily Mail.

The story has since gone viral, with various outlets publishing their own stories after the exclusive report.

entertainment websites PerezHilton.com, TMZ And allkpop are among those who have taken over the story in the United States across Asia, Malaysia The starThe Philippines Manila Bulletin and Singapore AsiaOne reported the same details, all citing the Daily Mail as a source. Colucci’s death also made headlines in South Korea itself..

However, some social media users began to notice cracks in the story and urged others to take it with a grain of salt.

twitter user Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty), a Seoul-based freelance journalist, questioned the authenticity of the stories in a long twitter thread, highlighting inconsistencies and obscure details.

Rashid noted that The Hype Company PR, “the agency claimed to represent ‘Saint Von Colucci'”, was established less than a month ago and had little to no information about itself.

Manage your domain www.thehypecompanypr.com, about domain tracking Who is shows that the website was registered through Wix on March 28 and will expire on the same date next year. The website has also been registered as Lulu Lam, which has an address in St. Clair, Toronto, Canada.

The website previously featured an About page that only contained default Wix text. The social media links also pointed to Wix’s own pages, except for an Instagram link that led to the supposed businesses account now private.

As of this writing, the website displays animated graphics of the words HYPE and THE HYPE COMPANY.

Rashid also pointed to Colucci’s lack of online presence. His last known Instagram account, which goes through the handle @papaxxzy, is publicly available but devoid of a single commentary, despite having around 100,000 subscribers. Photos also seem to be heavily processed.

Rashid took note of how one of Colucci’s Instagram post descriptions was changed on April 25, two days after his alleged death. The reporter also pointed out that Colucci’s name had only been mentioned a few times in the past, especially last year.

A Google search returns Colucci’s name in four different press releases in 2022. Two of them mentioned that the Canadian-Portuguese singer and songwriter had signed an “exclusive worldwide management agreement” with “City Boys Money.”

A Digital diary press release, published on May 11, indicated that the Canadian-Portuguese singer was 23 years old, but a subsequent IssueWire press releasedated August 12, noted that he was 22 years old and was born on December 28, 1999 in Quebec, Canada.

The above press releases indicated that Colucci was set to debut songs titled Hug Me If I Cry, Oppa, Dangerously in Love, Heartless, I Dont Bleed, Kill and Die and Pretty Lies in 2022. “Pretty Lies” would have also been the title of his Korean drama coming to the United States later this year.

Yet only two songs kill and die And Heartless turn out with lyrics after quick Google searches. At Colucci Instagram Reelsthe artist shared two samples for Kill and die and I don’t bleed.

Another IssueWire press releasedated June 24, 2022, included a Links tree page for Kill and Die which leads to various music platforms. However, none of them allowed reading and most returned an error page.

The releases included media contacts referencing “IBG Press” or “IBG Plus”, which currently do not appear in Google searches. Moreover, they all mentioned A inactive website for Colucci and his old instagram accountwho went through the handle @saintcolucci.

Interestingly, Coluccis Spotify account is listed as verified. Yet his bio contains another inconsistency, noting that he was born on December 20, 1999, instead of December 28, according to the IssueWire press release. Related Facebook And Twitter accounts are also unavailable.

Another Issue Wire Press release dated April 22, 2022, posted a quote from Colucci that showed negativity against some Korean men. Explaining the inspiration behind one of his alleged songs, Oppa, the artist reportedly said:

They talk about those obnoxious young Koreans I met during my two years of living in South Korea. They all hang around Gangnam, they all look alike. They all have the same hairstyle, the same fashion style, but above all, they all have this feeling of superiority over any other race, even if they can’t put two complete sentences together in another language, especially in English. This kind of right makes me want to vomit in the face made up.

As well as suggesting that Colucci’s photos could have been AI-generated, Rashid said other photos of the actor were “extremely blurry”.

Another Twitter user, @cowboyjooni, share one of Colucci’s Instagram photos showing the artist’s deformed arm and what appeared to be a missing thumb. Such abnormalities are common in AI-generated images.

Still, the image seemed to corroborate that Colucci had a tattoo of a rose on his chest, which was shown in a photo from the April 22 release of IssueWire.

Other journalists expressed skepticism over Colucci’s alleged death, including Riddhi Chakraborty, associate editor and producer at Rolling Stone India.

I got two press releases from two different PR agencies about this, Chakraborty tweeted. One said Saint Von Colucci was intubated and in critical condition and the next said he was deceased. My team and I have hunted high and low but haven’t been able to find any legitimate information or sources.

Chakraborti agreed that the photos of Coluccis seem too edited and that most seem “obscures his face. “Again, we have no idea if any of this is true or false, so we can’t really verify if any of this happened, including the supposed plastic surgeries to ‘look like Jimin,'” a- she added.

The deputy editor of Rolling Stone India also noted that she had never seen any press releases about a hospitalized artist. Instead, their team or family members usually release a statement after being questioned, she said.

iHeartRadio in Canada also expressed skepticism about the news pointing out inconsistencies in how the story is relayed, like the way Colucci is believed to be the “second son” of Geovani Lamas, CEO of IBG Capital, and former Brazilian model Adriana Lima.

It was only the name Lamas that appeared in Colucci-related press releases. Lima, on the other hand, has two daughters which she shares with her ex-husband, Serbian basketball player Marko Jari. She gave birth to her third child with her boyfriend and film producer Andre Lemmers in September 2022.

iHeartRadio also noted that Colucci’s upcoming series Pretty Lies” (or “Cogimar”) returned no results via a Google search and has no listings on IMDb. Colucci himself has no page. IMDb.

Blake, who claimed to have worked with Colucci since March 2022, said the drama was set to be released on the unidentified US streaming platform in October 2023. Filming reportedly took place between June and December 2022.

The Daily Mail withdrew its report but did not comment on the decision. According to iHeartRadio, a source claims that the Mails editors determined that Ruth Bashinsky, the New York reporter behind the exclusive, “was duped and the whole story is a hoax”. TMZ also released a report debunking the story, writing “it was all a lie”.

The lack of publicly available information around Colucci makes it difficult to verify his identity, let alone confirm his presumed death. NextShark is open to contacting trusted sources such as legitimate relatives, network connections, or even fans who may actually know important details to provide an update for this story if needed.