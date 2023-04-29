Mark Wahlberg takes stock of life in Las Vegas after leaving Hollywood





Mark Wahlberg and his family haven’t looked back since swapping Hollywood for Sin City. The actor revealed in October 2022 that he packed up his things and moved his family out of their lavish $90million California mansion in a bid to have a better life. Six months after the move, the ‘Father Stu’ actor admitted that moving to Las Vegas, Nevada had been a positive change in his children’s lives. ‘They love Vegas’, 51-year-old ‘Ted’ star says E! News THURSDAY. “I spent a lot of time in Los Angeles pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs,” he shared. “Everyone thrives there. It was awesome. Wahlberg has been married to his wife Rhea Durham since 2009. WireImage Wahlberg shares four children; Elle, 18; Michael, 16 years old; Brendan, 13; and Grace, 12, with his wife of 13 years, Rhea Durham. The move also came with its long list of perks, including a short ride to the hottest shows in town. “I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars,” he said, revealing that he had purchased tickets to their respective Vegas residencies. “I’ve seen a lot of shows and been to a lot of good restaurants. There’s so much to do in Las Vegas and it’s so exciting. The family set up camp in Summerlin, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas. Instagram/@byrheawahlberg Wahlberg listed his home in Beverly Hills for the modest sum of $87.5 million in April 2022. He bought the colossal 30,500 square foot estate in 2009 for just $8.25 million. The mansion has 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms as well as a home cinema, wine cellar, five-hole golf course, tennis court, skate park and separate guest house. Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham and their children attend Safe Kids Day presented by Nationwide at The Lot on April 26, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images Wahlberg previously revealed the reason for the move was to give her children a “better life.” Instagram/@byrheawahlberg After deciding to move on from his flashy Golden State estate, the Uncharted actor secured an estate in Nevada for his family. Wahlberg bought a home in Summerlin, located just outside of Las Vegas, for $15.6 million in July, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Appearing on The Talk’ in October 2022, Wahlberg spoke about the biggest challenge he faces while having to balance his career and being a family man. For more Page Six you love… I want to be able to work from home, he says. I moved to California many years ago to continue acting, and only did a few movies the whole time I was there. So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it was my equestrian daughter, my basketball son, my youngest golfer son, that made a lot more sense to us. We came here just to give ourselves a new look, a new start for the kids, and there are a lot of opportunities here. I’m really excited about the future, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/04/29/mark-wahlberg-shares-update-on-life-in-las-vegas-after-leaving-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos