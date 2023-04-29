Entertainment
First Republic Bank stock hits record high as feds discuss bailout
In today’s episode of our Equity podcast, the team dives in to think on whether falling First Republics stocks fall victim to SVB’s meltdown, or if there is something else in the water. Well worth a listen as ever!
Another must-have today is Jacquelines Chain Reaction newsletter, where she singles out what’s happening now that Binance.US backed out of its $1.3 billion deal with Voyager.
TechCrunch’s top 3
The beginning of the end?: alexander caught wind of First Republic Bank’s stock woes earlier in the day, writing that shares were down 40% on reports that the government could intervene. He writes, It’s not so good for the bank or its customers. While during the time of the SVBs in the barrel the US government ensured that all of its deposits would be secure and accessible, there is no clear indication yet that this is a new de facto policy or that customers of the First Republic will benefit from similar protections.
Missing: pot holder took a look at Amazon’s earnings and saw one glaring omission: the absence of its India business, which it says is a first in years.
All grown up: Brave Search no longer uses the Bings index for its search engine, reports Ivan.
Startups and VCs
Dramaaaaaaaa. It’s not often that startup rivals fight in plain sightbut so does mobile messaging service provider Postscript, which launched on the Twitterverse earlier this month after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from competitor Attentive, Christina reports. The letter from Attentives was in response to a customer case study that Postscript had written and posted on its website about nutrition company BUBS Naturals, which indicated that BUBS Naturals had left Attentive for Postscript after finding that its list was shrinking instead of growing, then battling with the company to move its roster off its platform.
To make the Services Shariah Compliant, a new wave of fintechs does not charge interest, adopts profit sharing and avoids alcohol and tobacco transactions, Katherine reports.
And here is a nice little tailwind to take you into the weekend:
How we used data-driven personas to radically improve the customer experience
Picture credits: Hanna Plonsak (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Instead of drawing information from user interactions to create avatars representing actual customers, many teams will substitute their own judgment and assumptions about what people like and dislike.
Outsourcer VP of Product Gary Sabin says his company dove into the numbers and looked at 250 data points to develop personalized services in implementation, customer support and customer success.
After one year, the company generated higher customer satisfaction ratings and NPS scores. These characters work for us, says Sabin. Your customer data can lead you to create the personas that matter most to your customers.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
Tired of just reading endless posts on Reddit? Ready to get more involved? You are lucky: Reddit is testing Discord-like channels for community chat. And no, these won’t be the same type of community chat rooms that Reddit discontinued in 2020. Ivan writes that these new channels will give moderators more control and have a dedicated channel for moderators to discuss running the subreddit. Additionally, they will be able to decide if they want to enable this feature for the community in the first place.
Before heading out for the weekend, grab five more:
