CRUISE strings in leading Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor as the face of the brand for its new VarioQool Ultra AC range

New Delhi [India]April 29 (ANI/ATK) Indian high-end air conditioner brand, Cruise, has tapped leading Bollywood actress, Vaani Kapoor, as the face of its new VarioQool Ultra AC range. The new range offers a superior and intelligent cooling experience to its customers with the best performance and air purification technologies.

While the Cruise brand embodies a superior and intelligent cooling experience, Vaani Kapoor’s integration resonates with today’s consumers and their lifestyles. The new partnership will inspire a larger community and inspire them to opt for world-class cooling solutions.

“I am happy to be the face of Cruise Air Conditioners as they do a truly fantastic job of cooling the high temperatures of Indian summers. Their new range offers a smart and efficient cooling experience to its customers and thus drives them to opt for a world-class cooling solution,” said Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor when speaking about the association.

Roshan Sirohia, Director of Cruise Appliances Pvt Ltd, shares, “We chose Vaani Kapoor as the face of Cruise Air Conditioners because she embodies the qualities we stand for: style, elegance and diversity. She is known for her bold choices and has universal appeal despite gaming Our cooling solutions must also be bold in the summer heat and proven in extreme conditions, whether at home, in the office, in a restaurant or in a large ballroom for social gatherings.



Vaani Kapoor, who received a lot of love and appreciation for playing a sensitive character in the movie “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, has started filming for her next project; a show from YRF Entertainment, OTT, called Mandala Murders – a gritty crime thriller. She has also completed filming an untitled Maddock production which is a social comedy-drama.

Cruise Appliances was also recently recognized as Asia’s Best Consumer Electronics Brand at the BARC Prestigious Brand Awards Asia 2023 in Abu Dhabi. This accolade reaffirms its passion and commitment to providing world-class solutions to the Cruise Group’s discerning customers, and its latest VarioQool Ultra and VarioQool Pro range demonstrates its passion for constant innovation and sustainability.

Top Highlights of the new Cruise Air Expert range:

– New VarioQool Ultra 5F, available in 1.6 ton and 2.0 ton capacities.

– The new VarioQool Ultra DUAL EEV range of inverter air conditioners feature AI convertible capacity for 25% faster cooling and up to 40% energy savings.

– The promise of comfortable cooling is backed by its AerPro filtration with PM 2.5. VOC, activated carbon, catechin. Antibacterial, Silverton and HD dust filter to provide 99.9% clean air.

– It features 100% high quality inner grooved copper tubing which provides faster heat exchange and longer air conditioner life.

– It provides faster cooling and more energy saving without irritating vibration noise to ensure quiet operation. – Its Rust-O-Shield anti-corrosion technology on the heat exchanger protects AC power in corrosive and coastal environments and keeps weather corrosion at bay.

– It comes with the 7-stage air filtration with PM2.5 antibacterial and antiviral functions which keeps your indoor environment 99.9% clean, pure and healthy.

– Using the principles of jet engine aerodynamics, FlusoJet delivers long-range airflow for up to 15X coverage of the room.

– It has a lifetime warranty on the compressor, which is more than you get on any other air conditioner.

– Jet-inspired automatic horizontal and vertical louver oscillation is designed to provide 360-degree cooling.

– VarioQool Ultra offers capacities ranging from 1.5 to 2 tons, starting at INR 37,900 and is available on Amazon, Flipkart and major stores across India.

Cruise is one of the leading manufacturers of air conditioning systems in India. Cruise was founded in 1992 by Paras Sirohia and SK Mishra with the goal of bringing evaporative cooling technology to the masses through high-quality, cost-effective air conditioners designed to perform for years to come in extreme heat and weather conditions. tropics of India. And with a history rich in pioneering achievements, Cruise has been setting the bar for air conditioning and refrigeration products for over 30 years.

– Cruise builds a full line of residential and commercial air conditioning solutions ranging from split, portable, cassette type to heavy duty ductable and concealed fan coil type units.

– Cruise designed India’s 1st dual-vent window air conditioner and the 1st wheeled portable air conditioner used by Bollywood’s elite. In 2015, Cruise expanded its product line with a 5-in-1 all-weather split air conditioner that provided up to 99% clean air and was the quietest air conditioner in its class.

– In 2021, Cruise’s launched its 5th generation VarioQool Inverter air conditioners with an industry first lifetime warranty and a free service package for the first 5 years.

– Cruise’s nationwide network is represented by over 1200 sales and service partners across India.

– Cruise is also a preferred OEM partner for global HVAC companies like Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Bluestar, Voltas, Emerson Climate Technologies, Carrier Totaline and more.

– Our manufacturing facilities are globally ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, 45001:2018 and ROHS certified.

