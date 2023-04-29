Entertainment
It was a terrible burden
Fans waited two hours outside St. James’s Church on Madison Avenue to say goodbye to Montgomery Clift. Huge bouquets of flowers, some of Elizabeth Taylorflanked his casket during the simple service in New York, where his family, close friends and celebrities like Lauren Bacall bowed their heads in prayer.
In the decades following Montys’ death in 1966, his life was considered another major Hollywood tragedy. Admittedly, the loss of the four-time Oscar nominee at 45 is terrible, but that’s not his whole story.
The thing about Monty was he wasn’t at all like people thought he was, said Jack Larson, who played Jimmy Olsen on TV The Adventures of Superman. He liked to have fun. He had a great sense of humor. As a person, he was closer to Jerry Lewis on screen than Montgomery Clift.
Nor was Monty as tortured as his myth suggested. Most people think of him as a homosexual who hates himself and has destroyed his life because of the guilt of being gay. It’s a big misconception, Charles Casilloauthor of Elizabeth and Monty: the untold story of their intimate friendshiprecount Closer exclusively. The thing Monty hated was having to hide parts of his true self.
The youth of Edward Montgomery Clifts was extremely pampered. His mother, Sunny, had her children educated privately and traveled with them throughout Europe. Monty was fluent in French and German at a very young age and loved to read but was an uninspired student. At age 13, he discovered his acting gift when his family moved to Florida after losing their fortune in the stock market crash of 1929.
He made his Broadway debuted at age 15, and two years later Hollywood came calling, dangling a starring role as Tom Sawyer in front of him. Monty refused. In time, he also rejected offers to star in East of Eden, At the water’s edge And sunset boulevard. He didn’t want the studios dictating the types of roles he would play, says his nephew Robert Cliftco-director of the 2018 documentary Make Montgomery Clift. The old Hollywood system was falling apart, and he was a major part of it.
Monty also didn’t want to sign a contract that might contain a character clause that would allow a studio to fire him for being gay. He made his first films, 1948 The research And red river, as a free agent. Both were big hits.
It was a terrible burden for him to be revered as a leading man while knowing that if his true nature were revealed, Hollywood and many of his fans would look down on him, Casillo says. So he had to hide it to survive.
Just because he didn’t talk about his private life doesn’t mean he was ashamed. He was brought up in an atmosphere of acceptance. Monty was gay early on, his mother said in the documentary. Oh, I think it was around 12 or 13.
Elizabeth Taylor, sound A place in the sun costar, was part of a close circle of friends who knew all his secrets. Others included Jerome Robbins, the choreographer, who had a pre-famous relationship with Monty in New York. Actor Roddy McDowall was a lifelong lover turned friend. Monty also had a fling with writer Truman Capote while on location in Italy.
Close relationships with women like Elizabeth also figured prominently in his life. He, in his own way, fell in love with her, says Casillo. He really, really liked women, but he was only interested in men in bed. The impossibility between them caused the great unrequited love of both of their lives.
On May 12, 1956, Monty lost control of his car while driving home from dinner at Elizabeth’s. The accident was really the turning point of his career, says Casillo. He lost his handsome appearance and his pill taking and alcoholism increased.
Monty had been a heavy drinker for many years at that time. He tried to get sober and even attended AA meetings with Marlon Brando, but it never lasted long. Roddy McDowall said all they could really do was reach for the grave, Casillo says. He was a self-destructive person and became more and more so over the years, but it wasn’t because he was gay.
In the final period of his life, after Monty received a fourth Oscar nomination for his brief but heartbreaking role in Judgment at Nuremberg, he lived in New York with Lorenzo James. Away from the glare of the Hollywood spotlight, he found some happiness.
Lorenzo came on the scene when Monty was at his lowest. He made him leave. He was still drinking, but not as much. Lorenzo was one of the reasons, says Monty’s nephew Robert. They went to London to see Laurence Olivier together, ate together, sat in front of the fire together.
Lorenzo also reunited with Monty after he died of a sudden heart attack on July 23, 1966. Elizabeth then paid tribute to her dearest friend. I loved this man, she said. Part of our friendship was our trust in each other and knowing that the secrets we shared were sacred.
