COMIC RELIEF RETREATS: Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream) | News, Sports, Jobs

As Roy Orbison mentioned in that 1962 hit, before we go to sleep every night, I say to Rita, “Sweet dreams my darling.” It would be nice to have an influence on our dreams. If so, we could experience events and places like never before. Maybe an abandoned tropical beach, front row seats at a Jimmy Buffet concert, or a replay of a special moment we’d like to remember once again. Instead, dreams are often meaningless.

After I graduated from college in the late 70s, my night dreams often included not being able to find the classroom where the final exam was to be held, forgetting to attend class all semester or that I had no pencil to jot down the answers.

Once rooted in North Dakota and having had the opportunity to play with the Minot Symphony Orchestra (MSO), those final exam nightmares quickly doubled as other dreams. These included showing up to a concert and then realizing that I had left my violin, my music, or sometimes my pants at home. By the time I put on my pants or retrieve a missing item, the concert was over. Forty-five years later, those Twilight Zone dreams have diminished a bit – replaced by repetitive, conscious memories of actual MSO events.

At a concert played in the 80s, Jimmy Tengesdal and I shared a desk. Jim sat closer to the audience while I sat to his left. As we neared the end of a tricky number, every musician’s nightmare happened. I turned to the last page of music – but it was missing, along with all of its notes. After looking for it briefly to no avail, I sat up a bit and realized that the music on the concertmaster’s stand was playable. I took over the game. Jim, however, was not so lucky and left without music.

Suddenly he spotted a single sheet slightly raised above some other music, grabbed it, and slid it down. It was the missing page. The end of this symphonic nightmare was much better than those of my dreams.

When Jerald Sundet was conducting the orchestra in the 1970s, the OSM board of directors announced that our group’s financial situation was deplorable. Players were encouraged to make suggestions to help reduce expenses. I came to the next rehearsal with a printed summary of ideas that will surely right the sinking ship. Coincidentally, it turned out to favor violinists. It was a “pay to play” proposal. Each musician would be paid by the number of notes played. More grades meant more pay. Moreover, it seemed reasonable to tie the pay to the height of each rating. The higher the pitch, the higher the salary. Based on the facial expressions and hands raised during the vote on the proposal, there was reason to fear that the trombones, tuba, violas, cellos as well as a bass or two might lynch me.

Musical nightmares aren’t just for gamers. During the intermission of an April 1st concert during Dan Hornstein’s tenure with the baton, legend has it that a certain player visited the conductor’s podium during intermission to tape up a page from a magazine for men risked inside the conductor’s score to be used after the resumption of the concert. . On the way again, Hornstein came across the page in question. His eyebrows reached his hairline as he hastily turned another page to prevent those on the balcony from observing what was in front of him as his arms waved erratically. The real nightmare happened when the orchestra started the next number. Although written in a 4:4 time signature, Hornstein was so bewildered that he began leading only three beats per bar. Amid massive confusion, the orchestra came to a halt within seconds. Dan slowly turned to the audience and said: “If we were on the golf course, it would be called a mulligan.” We started again.

I now understand the difference between sweet dreams and nightmares. When you wake up from a dream, you know something unfortunate hasn’t really happened. When you’re not sleeping, even some nightmarish April Fool’s Day events can provide some levity.

Sommers is a retired Minot orthodontist, former president of the ND Dental and Orthodontist Associations, husband, father, grandfather and reluctant diaper changer (not his – grandchildren!)