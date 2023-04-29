Dino Morea Opens Up About Absence From Bollywood, Says ‘I Got Terrible Offers’





Dino Morea made his debut in the Telugu film industry this week with the spy action thriller Agent, which hit cinemas worldwide this Friday, April 28. The actor shares screen space with superstar Mammootty and Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni in The Surender. Director Reddy. Dino is the main antagonist of Agent and his character is called The God. In an exclusive interview with DNA, the actor shared details about his character and how “fun and crazy” it was to play the same. “The character is called ‘The God.’ -mouse, and ultimately tries to get people over with,” the actor said. Dio continued, “When you’re playing an antagonist or when you’re playing a character with shades of gray, you can inject madness into the same. We wanted to make the character really wild. My director said we’d keep changing your look, so we made it as fun and crazy as possible.Hope people receive this character well. Morea, who made her Bollywood debut in the romantic film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999, has been largely absent from the Hindi film industry in recent years. When we asked the actor the same thing, he replied, “To be honest, I was dying to do something here. really wasn’t great, if I had done the same then my fans would be like ‘What are you doing?’ It was a conscious decision to try to pick decent roles that would give my career some length ahead, rather than five lengths behind.” Dino Morea will next be seen making his Malayalam debut in the gangster film Bandra, which is due for release in July. Director Arun Gopy also includes Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mamata Mohandas. READ | Gautam Gulati reckons he should have hosted Bigg Boss OTT instead of Karan Johar: ‘He doesn’t know anything…’ | Exclusive

