‘Irrfan Khan is one of the liveliest actors you’ll see on film’: The Song of Scorpions director Anup Singh remembers late actor

It has been three years since the death of Irrfan Khan, but The Scorpion Song Director Anup Singh considers him to be one of the liveliest actors you’ll see in movies.

Singh, in this interview with indianexpress.com, fondly remembers Irrfan as he misses spending hours with him without exchanging a word. The filmmaker, before The Song of the Scorpions finally hits theaters after a long six-year wait, had collaborated with Irrfan on the critically acclaimed film Qissa (2013).

It is a great pleasure that the film has finally been released, but we all carry sadness that this wonderful actor, our dear friend, is no longer with us, says Anup Singh as he recalls his time as a director. Irfan Khan.

The director also shared how, over the years, the memory of the times he spent with the actor grew stronger. Sharing how the duo spent time between shots, Singh said, “There are a lot of things that fade but there are certain intimate moments that actually grow stronger. For example, he was one of the few people in my life with whom I could sit anywhere, we could sit for hours together without exchanging a single word. We would of course continue to communicate where he would be looking somewhere and I would follow the look. The way we were seated would change a bit and he would glance at me and that would be enough. We could sit like this for hours. I now think maybe what I really miss about him are those times when we sit in silence together.

Being an excellent actor has a price. People are starting to expect too much of you. When asked if Irrfan Khan has the clout to be one of the most bankable stars of our generation, Anup Singh said: We all know Irrfan was probably one of the most down-to-earth actors. -earth. What I think separates him and makes it stand out that he always carried a transformational quality, and for him that was one of the most important things. He didn’t believe he had to understand a particular character or understand a piece of music. What was very important to him was to keep looking within. It was never finished.

Singh then explained how Irrfan was in constant search of a new language to connect with the people around him and his audience. I think what he was trying all the time was to find a language to speak to each other. A language that wasn’t something he had grown up with, or the usual language. It was not a language of himself as Irrfan Khan the well-known actor, star. It was a language of questions. That is, now that I’m talking to you, how can I get you to talk about yourself in a way that goes beyond politeness.

The filmmaker further shared how the actor has a unique way of getting people to open up to him by asking polite questions.

For example, he could pick up a small stone while we were walking. He could study it and see that there were blue and green colors on it and he wondered what minerals are in the stone, why the stones are round and not square, how the stone got here, and the most important of all that has disappeared in all the years in the manufacture of stone. Many more thousands of hands could have picked up the stone, so when Irrfan picks up the stone, the stone already has thousands of other stories and these are the stories that Irrfan always wanted to find out, stories that went beyond of appearance. So, asking questions, always listening, never putting his own presence or image on anyone else, he would wait for the other to open up to him. He asked very sweet questions. I think one of the reasons we think of him as such a deep and great actor is that when he portrayed his characters, they were beyond us to be able to grasp them. They actually make us wonder if we think of Maqbool, if we think of the character he played in The Namesake or the one he played in Qissa and now in The Song of Scorpions. He’s one of the liveliest actors you’ll see on film, and why we think he’s so lively is because he’s always full of questions.

Ask him how Irrfan Khan was on set, and the filmmaker shares, He was full of curiosity, not one of those actors who sat in their vans and waited to be called in for their shoot. He would always be there, next to you, asking questions. There were instances where even when we were shooting his shot and I was shooting with another actor and when I turned around, I would often see Irrfan sitting somewhere close to the camera. This gave a quality of attention but also a great sense of collaboration to all those who accompanied him during the filming. Even his co-actors felt that Irrfan was watching me, so I have to perform to the best of my abilities. I felt the same as the director. He was constantly encouraging you but more than that, he was coming to sit next to you because he wanted to know more, things he would have otherwise missed sitting in his van or not paying attention.

Irrfans’ sense of collaboration made him feel responsible for the quality not only of his work, but of those he worked with, the director shares. So if you ask any actor who has worked with Irrfan, you’ll be surprised what kind of questions he would ask them. Irrfan, without telling the actor he could do better, he would find another way to talk to the actor that would encourage him to find the answers on his own. He never preached and he never claimed to be a big star. He was always there to help you improve and in turn improve the movie. It was just about him being front and center and being the best. For him, we always have to be the best together to make this film the best we can do.