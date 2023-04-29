Old video of skaters to Hindi songs goes viral





The video has racked up over 46,000 likes and thousands of views. An old video showing two former Olympians and world champions, Meryl Davis and Charlie White, figure skating to some of Bollywood’s most famous songs is going viral on social media. On the occasion of International Dance Day, the official page of the Olympics shared the video of the duo sliding on the ice with ease. Their choice of songs and attire lined up with it, which makes the clip so unique and entertaining. “Bas dekhte hi reh jaoge!! This International Dance Day, watch Meryl Davis and Charlie White’s iconic performance of classic Bollywood hits at Vancouver 2010!” the caption of the read message. Watch the video below: In the video, the pair begin with a very famous song from the 2005 film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ – ‘Kajra Re’. Their performance in Vancouver in 2010 also included two other Bollywood songs. The other two were ‘Silsila Ye Chahat Ka’‘ And ‘Dola Re Dola,‘ from the 2002 film, Devdas. Mixed with smooth spins, kathak movements and jerky leaps, the act was truly jaw-dropping and jaw-dropping. Shared just a few hours ago, the video already has more than 46,000 likes and thousands of views. In the comments section, while some users called their performance “brilliant”, others praised the duo for their “graceful” performance. Read also | AI images show ‘parallel world’ where world leaders are rockstars “Special mention to Charlie White! So graceful and precise in his movements!!!! Few men can dance like this, with perfect body language,” wrote one user. “Watched a billion times but creepy,” said another. A third user commented: “That’s the beauty of these songs – they set the stage for themselves and then the figure skaters put it together. Always magic this one”. A fourth simply added, “Bollywood supremacy.” Click for more new trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/bollywood-supremacy-old-video-of-ice-skaters-performing-to-hindi-songs-goes-viral-3990878 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos