Actor and producer James Alexander dies at 45





South African actor and producer James Alexander, also known as James Gracie, has died. He was 45 years old.

Alexander was diagnosed with cancer in January 2019, but he and his wife, Anel, decided to keep it private.

Anel confirmed her husband's death in a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday. "To say my heart is broken wouldn't do justice to the 22 years we've been together. This year I've reached a milestone: I've spent more of my life with you than without. I can't imagine having to live without you by my side," she wrote. "You were my first love, my best friend, my work buddy, my travel buddy, there's-something-in-your-teeth-buddy. The first person to break my heart and then fix it at new. The only person to witness me, all of me: the good, the bad, the pajamas…" "You were magical, a unicorn, and everyone knew it. You loved people, and they loved you. And oh, how you made us laugh! You didn't just fight a good fight, baby. You fought the best fight." She concluded: "You finished the race well, the suffering is over. Now rest in peace, my Jamie. Cancer may have won the battle for your body, but your soul was never defeated. I will always love you xxx." Alexander was best known for his role as Dr Rico Maartens in the Afrikaans soap opera M-Net and kykNET (DStv 144) servants and also landed the role of Tristan in M-Net's The wild. He has worked in South Africa, the UK and the USA for the past 15 years. He was the co-presenter of the reality show M-Net Project fame in 2004 and appeared in SABC1's GenerationsSABC2 Internal Affairs and in short films Thoughts, Lost And Bird. He appeared in the third season of the American series black sails, thunderland, Skeletons in the closet, heart lines, Madiba, Roots, The Book of Negroesand like Lemmer in M-Net's Trackers.

