Why Hollywood’s Latest Anti-Gun Push Doesn’t Make Sense – OutKick
Hollywood is looking for weapons. Again.
The industry regularly lobbies for new gun control measures. Movies like Miss Sloane are part of a larger effort to that end, using pop culture bullying pulpit to further its message.
TV shows are much more confrontational on the subject and they don’t act alone. Groups like Everytown for Gun Safety are working hand in a glove with screenwriters to push gun control narratives on your favorite programs.
This time, Hollywood messaging is looking internally.
A group of actors and creators gathered at the White House earlier this week to call on studios to reduce the amount of gun violence we see on screen.
Adam Brody and Piper Perabo sent the anti-gun message in a location where no movies or TV shows are filmed.
The effort, part of the Bradys Show Your Safety campaign, demanded that the industry exercise restraint when it comes to on-screen shootings.
Movies and TV shape our culture a lot and it comes back to us.
Adam Brody
The group wants the films to be more cautious, for example by showing the gun safety measures that take place on the home front. It’s hard to see how such scenes could be organically woven into stories, but it’s not Hollywood’s worst idea.
The idea that movies and TV shows will drastically reduce gun violence is, on the other hand, far-fetched. And this is not the first time it has been featured.
This post is a repeat of similar efforts that got nowhere quickly.
Hollywood has already tried this
Amy Schumer reduced the number of guns shown in her 2017 Snatched flop, hoping to send a powerful message to her peers.
This was not the case.
It came after a Hollywood heavyweight vowed to do something about the use of guns on screen once and for all.
Do you remember Harvey Weinstein? The once disgraced movie mogul launched a violent movie summit to fellow industry stars. His comments came after the 2012 Aurora Theater shooting in Colorado that left 12 people dead.
I think as filmmakers we should sit down the Marty Scorses, the Quentin Tarantinos, and hopefully all of us who deal with violence in movies and discuss our role in it.
Harvey Weinstein
Suffice to say that this summit never took place and that Weinstein did more than drop the subject. He continued to produce ultra-violent films with director Quentin Tarantino until his ousting from Hollywood following allegations of sexual assault.
Any thoughts he may have on the subject today can only be shared with his cellmates.
The various stars could still make a difference when it comes to gun violence. They could, for example, highlight the gunfire raging in Chicago, forcing the media to cover the nightmarish situation and shame local politicians into finally acting to fix the problem.
Director Spike Lee tried to do just that with his 2015 film “Chi-Raq,” but it wasn’t enough.
It could also help if the stars fend off the wave of lenient crime district attorneys turning major American cities into shooting zones. Or just stop funneling money to groups that bail out violent protesters.
Last year, podcaster Joe Rogan lambasted Hollywood for his gun control posts.
Isn’t it fucking crazy that Hollywood in general is very anti-gun, but they promote guns more than any other medium on the planet?
Joe Rogan
One final note: John Wick: Chapter 4, a franchise rife with extreme gun violence, has grossed $170 million to date in the United States, and the studio behind the film is promising both another sequel, a spin-off feature ( Ballerina) and a prequel TV show (The Continental.)
