Alia Bhatt reveals she is in therapy, find out why





Mumbai: Alia Bhatt has always appeared poised and perfect, but behind the showbiz glitz and glamor, the actress has silently battled body image issues. In a candid interview with the media, the actress opened up about her struggles and how therapy helped her overcome them. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt revealed in candid interview with journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story Youtube Channel that she is undergoing therapy for body image issues. She opened up about her constant struggle with her weight and being completely unaware of it, even though everyone could see it. She felt compelled to “check some boxes” and maintain a certain public figure image. Alia said, “It’s been a struggle that’s been constant” and revealed, “Everyone around me would see it, but I wouldn’t.” She joked that since she is a public figure, she is expected to tick some boxes. Sharing her experience, she said, “When I started therapy, I did it just for hygienic reasons. To take care of my body, I go to the gym; I also have to take care of my mind. It’s something I started in the middle of the lockdown when everyone was going through a tough time, and I thought maybe now would be a good time to start. I started out as generic stuff but what I found out during these sessions is that I have so many issues when it comes to I always knew I was anal when it it’s about my weight because I’m facing the camera,” She continued, “How did I handle it? I’ll be honest, sometimes I was like, it’s okay, you have to do this because you have to look good. I would like to convince myself that this is something I have to do, but I realized over time that I didn’t have to. Alia’s candor about her struggles and how therapy helped her overcome them is truly inspiring. He reminds us that asking for help is not a sign of weakness, but rather a courageous step towards healing and self-acceptance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/alia-bhatt-reveals-she-is-on-therapy-know-why-2578782/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos