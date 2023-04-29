Star Wars Jedi Survivor cast and voice actors





Looking for the Star Wars Jedi Survivor cast? Star Wars is usually star-studded, we know that. With so many actors moving in and out of the intergalactic universe, it can be difficult to keep track of who is playing which character, which is why we’ve created a Star Wars Jedi Survivor main cast list. Star Wars Jedi Survivor is one of the best PC games of the year so far, with our Star Wars Jedi Survivor review detailing why. As you roam the galaxy as Cal, you might hear a familiar voice or two – while Jedi Survivor brings back a cast of characters from Fallen Order, there are new voices to be found in the story. Here are the cast and voice actors of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Star Wars Jedi Survivor Cast List Cal lasted –Cameron Monaghan

–Cameron Monaghan Cere Junda –Debra Wilson

–Debra Wilson Rig Dritus –Daniel Roebuck

–Daniel Roebuck Nightsister Merrin – Tina Ivlev

– Tina Ivlev Bode Akuna – Dalal Editor

– Dalal Editor Turgle –Richard Steven Horvitz Cal lasted The hero of this story, Cal Kestis, is played by Cameron Monaghan, an actor who, although still in his twenties, has a career spanning nearly two decades. Most notably, Cameron had a major role in Gotham, in addition to being the mainstay of the TV show Shameless. Cere Junda Debra Wilson is a voice acting veteran. She has appeared in countless titles including: League of Legends, The Callisto Protocol, God of War: Ragnarok, Destiny 2, and Halo: Infinite. Greeze Dritus Besides playing our favorite multi-armed pilot, Daniel Roebuck has had roles on TV shows such as Glee and Lost, and appeared in big-budget movies like Final Destination and The Fugitive. But most importantly, he also played “person of interest” Mark Bishop in LA Noire. Nightsister Merrin Fallen Order and Survivor aren’t Tina Ivlev’s first time playing Merrin; the actor provided the voice of Nightsister in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Tina also appeared on Shameless, joining Star Wars actor Cameron Monaghan. Bode Akuna Bode’s voice actor Noshir Dalal had Star Wars alliances prior to his work on Survivor, with a long streak in Star Wars: The Bad Batch as Vice Admiral Rampart and as Rass Ordo in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Old Republic. Noshir has also appeared in several other notable video games, including lending his voice to The One-Armed Wolf of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Turgle Perhaps the most important character in all of Star Wars, Turgle is quickly becoming a fan favorite, and we here at PCGamesN would be happy to lay down our lives for the little guy. Turgle voice actor Richard Steven Horvity was involved in everything. From Razputin’s voice in Psychonauts to having multiple characters in Fallout and World of Warcraft. You have heard this man’s voice before, whether you know it or not. Now that you know the main cast members of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, why not go out and listen to them for yourself? Our Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date guide gives you all the info you need on the latest release. Be sure to check out the Star Wars Jedi Survivor system requirements before jumping in to make sure your rig can handle Cal and his new beard, and finally; is Darth Vader in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? We hope not because it is rather scary.

