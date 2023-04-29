Local Churches Head to the Holy Land | News | Daily Sun Villages

Connect with us

When Marlene Huggins asked her husband, Don, last year what he wanted for his 80th birthday present, the Glenbrook Village resident was quick to respond.

I wanted to go back to the Holy Land, he said. We went there in 2019 before COVID shut down everything. It was fantastic the first time, and I wanted to do it again.

The couple were one of 99 people who accompanied Reverend Harold Hendren, senior pastor of the New Covenant United Methodist Church, on the church’s annual trip to the Holy Land in March. With COVID-19 less of a concern, it is one of many places of worship in the region organizing trips and pilgrimages to biblical sites and other places around the world.

We call this trip a Christian pilgrimage where we help people grow in their relationship with Jesus, said Hendren, whose March excursion was his 10th trip to the Holy Land. We have the four gospels in the New Testament, but a friend of mine said seeing where Jesus walked and performed his miracles is the fifth gospel.

If you visit a local church’s website or social media page, it’s not hard to find overseas travel ads. Hope Community Church in Wildwood is planning a Holy Land tour in October through Biblical Journeys, a travel company that offers faith-based tours of the Holy Land and Europe. The Leesburg First Baptist Church wished about 70 of its congregants good luck on their trip to Israel, which ended on Friday.

The trip is an opportunity for people to walk where Jesus walked, said Senior Pastor Cliff Lea of ​​First Baptist Leesburg, who participated in the trip. We had planned to visit places like Caesarea, Capernaum and Qumran.

A trip to the Holy Land was on Steve St. Clairs’ to-do list for several years. The resident of the village of Pennecamp had the opportunity this year to participate in the New Alliance UMC pilgrimage.

This opportunity came with Pastor Harold, so I went, he said. It was amazing. There were so many highlights.

One was a boat trip on the Sea of ​​Galilee. The shores of the sea, according to the New Testament, were where Jesus did much of his ministry work. As soon as the boat went to the center of the freshwater lake, its engines were turned off.

I delivered a devotional on the boat and we sang a song, Hendren said. We then stood in silence, realizing that all of these important things that we read about in the Bible happened around the Sea of ​​Galilee.

There was the miracle of the loaves and fishes, the Sermon on the Mount and the Beatitudes.

Now when I open my Bible, it’s like a pop-up book, St. Clair said. I know exactly what they are talking about and I can visualize it while reading.

Just standing on the boat during the calm was quite moving and inspiring, Don Huggins added.

The group also visited the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem, believed by some to be the site of Christ’s burial and resurrection, and the Jordan River, where several worshipers were baptized or rededicated in its waters.

My wife and I renewed our baptisms in the Jordan River, Huggins noted. It was very moving and something I will always remember.

Not all of these worldwide religious journeys are entirely religious. St. Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church in Belleview is sponsoring a cruise to Greece and Turkey, which will take place in September 2024.

It’s an opportunity for passengers to immerse themselves in the ancient Mediterranean cultures of the Greek islands and Turkey, said Joanne Veglas of St. Mark Greek Orthodox. The itinerary includes visits to Athens, Istanbul, Mykonos and Rhodes.

St. Mark’s Greek Orthodox traditionally sponsors an annual Opa Greek Caribbean cruise, with the next scheduled for February next year.

Our congregation is delighted to visit our ancestral home, she said. Opa cruises are always well received. People have told me that they enjoy meeting other Greek Americans and sharing their culture with each other.

Journeys of Paul highlights the places where St. Paul started many of his churches, including Corinth and Ephesus, he said.

Hendren will host an information meeting for the cruise on May 3 and the pilgrimage to the Holy Land on May 10. For more information, visit ncumcfl.com/events.

