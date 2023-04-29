Entertainment
Bollywood stars who will inspire you to start a fitness routine
Trust these Bollywood divas to chase away your weekend blues and motivate you for a workout. (Image: Instagram)
These Bollywood divas give their fans major fitness goals by occasionally sharing little snippets of their workouts
Bollywood actresses have long been admired for their beauty, grace and fitness. Whether it’s Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora or Taapsee Pannu, these stars are a source of inspiration for millions of people who aspire to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. From cardio and strength training to yoga and dance workouts, these celebrities spare no effort to achieve their fitness goals. If you too want to start your fitness journey, you can add these exercises performed by Bollywood actors to your daily routine.
Yoga
Yoga is more than just a form of exercise. This ancient practice has stood the test of time and continues to be a popular choice for those seeking physical, mental and spiritual well-being. The benefits of yoga are numerous and include increased flexibility, strength, balance and energy. Yoga reduces stress and anxiety. If you are looking to incorporate yoga into your daily routine, there is no better teacher than Malaika Arora. Her love for yoga and fitness is evident in the way she approaches each class with enthusiasm, focus and precision.
cardio
Cardio involves exercises aimed at increasing your heart rate and breathing rate to improve cardiovascular health. It includes activities like running, biking, and dancing. Talking about cardio and not mentioning Alia Bhatt is impossible. Alia Bhatt’s dedication to fitness is an inspiration to many, and her commitment to cardio workouts is particularly impressive. The Bollywood actress was once seen jamming to Tere Pyaar Mein while doing her cardio workout. From high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to dance-based cardio routines, Alia approaches every workout with zeal.
Pilates
Pilates is a low-impact form of exercise that focuses on strengthening core muscles, improving posture, and improving flexibility. It is a series of controlled movements and breathing techniques that promote physical and mental well-being. Janhvi Kapoor is a well-known Pilates enthusiast who frequently flaunts her dedication to the routine.
Bodybuilding
Weightlifting builds muscle, increases strength and improves overall fitness. It can help improve bone density, increase metabolism, and improve athletic performance. Weightlifting is a challenging and rewarding form of exercise that is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. Taapsee Pannus’ commitment to weightlifting is evident in his toned physique and speaks to the benefits of incorporating strength training into your fitness routine.
