Sean Gunn’s Journey As An MCU Actor Mirrors Kraglin’s Path As Guardian Of The Galaxy





The casting of Sean Gunn is far from nepotism. He’s a talented actor in his own right, but being tied to the director and showing up to work on “Guardians of the Galaxy” must have been a little awkward. He had double duty in this series, providing moves for Rocket and playing the flesh-and-blood character Kraglin, a character who started as a henchman of Michael Rooker (another important Gunn collaborator) Yondu but now becomes a cornerstone of this corner of the MCU. At a press event attended by our very own Jenna Busch, Sean Gunn was asked about Kraglin’s development as a character and he said Kraglin needs to figure out where he is in the Guardians family for this new movie. . He added that the journey of the cast mirrored the journey of the characters, especially for Kraglin. Sean Gunn and Kraglin started out as small players, unsure whether they would be accepted by the larger group or appreciated for what they bring to the table. When he started to feel fully accepted as a cast member, it directly paralleled the acceptance of his character by the Guardians, to the point where he feels Kraglin is now seen as a pillar of support for the band. By all accounts, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is designed to test us all, and if it succeeds, it will be because of the value James Gunn placed on family and what how inclusive his idea of ​​family is. East. For his own family in the mix, of course, but also for us, the audience. We are now part of the Guardians in some way. Like it or not, we’re also family. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

