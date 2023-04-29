Georgia’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensaries Open | Entertainment
ATLANTA Two medical cannabis dispensaries are open in Georgia, just days after the state agency in charge of the state’s medical marijuana program issued the first five dispensary licenses.
Trulieve Georgia held grand openings for the Macon and Marietta dispensaries on Friday. Both facilities will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
Today is a fresh start for the more than 27,000 registered medical patients in Georgia, said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Trulieve is equally thrilled and honored to bring the first two medical cannabis dispensaries in the state to serve the communities of Macon and Marietta on their health and wellness journey.
Trulieve and a second company, Botanical Sciences LLC, obtained medical cannabis manufacturing licenses last September to grow marijuana in up to 100,000 square feet of indoor space and convert the leafy crop into low-potency oil. THC for patients suffering from various diseases. Both companies worked to increase production at the Adel and Glennville plants, respectively.
Under legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2019, each of the two was allowed to open up to five dispensaries until the number of patients registered with the state to receive the oil reached 25,000. With the registry now numbering more than 27,000 patients, Trulieve and Botanical Sciences will be allowed to add a sixth dispensary.
Trulieve has announced plans to open additional dispensaries in Columbus, Newnan and Pooler. A notice on the Botanical Sciences website says it will soon announce the location of its dispensaries.
In addition to the two Class 1 manufacturing licenses the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission granted to Trulieve and Botanical Sciences, the agency tentatively awarded four Class 2 licenses allowing other manufacturers to expand into interior plots. up to 50,000 square feet. These licenses are blocked by lawsuits from losing bidders alleging the selection process was flawed.
The long list of illnesses that qualify patients for cannabis oil includes terminal cancer, seizure disorders, AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, anemia sickle cell disease, autism and Alzheimer’s disease.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos