Unions representing Hollywood writers and actors seek to limit AI and chatbots





When the union representing Hollywood writers presented its list of goals for contract negotiations with studios this spring, it included colloquial language about compensation, which the writers say has stalled or plummeted amid an explosion of new shows. But far down the line, the document added a distinct 2023 twist. In a section titled Professional standards and employment protections for writers, the union wrote that it aimed to regulate the use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies. To the mix of computer programmers, marketing writers, journey To the advisers, lawyers and comic book illustrators suddenly alarmed by the rising prowess of generative AI, we can now add screenwriters. It’s not impossible that before 2026, which is the next time we’ll be dealing with these companies, they might just go, you know what, were good, said Mike Schur, the creator of The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation.

We don’t need you, he imagines hearing the other side speak. We have a bunch of AIs creating a bunch of entertainment that people are pretty ok with. In their attempts to push back, the writers have what many other white-collar workers don’t have: a union. Schur, who sits on the Writers Guild of America’s bargaining committee seeking to avoid a strike before his contract expires on Monday, said the union hopes to draw a line in the sand at this time and say: writers are human beings. . But unions, historians say, have generally failed to master new technologies that allow automation or the replacement of skilled labor with less skilled labor. I can’t think of a union that has managed to be brave and successful, said Jason Resnikoff, assistant professor of history at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, who studies labor and automation.

The fortunes of writers, actors and directors negotiating new contracts this year can speak volumes about whether the pattern will continue in the age of artificial intelligence.

In December, Apple introduced a service allowing book publishers to use human-sounding AI narrators, an innovation that could displace hundreds of voice actors who make a living performing audiobooks. The company’s website says the service will benefit independent authors and small publishers. I know someone always has to get there first, a business, said Chris Ciulla, who estimates he’s made between $100,000 and $130,000 a year over the past five years narrating books as part of union contracts. But for individuals, not understanding how this may affect the bucket-carrying narrator is ultimately disappointing. Other actors worry that studios will use AI to reproduce their voices while excluding them from the process. We’ve seen this happen, there are websites that have popped up with databases of video game and animation character voices, said Linsay Rousseau, an actress who makes a living doing voice work. Actors in front of the camera point out that studios are already using motion capture or performance capture to replicate performers’ movements or facial expressions. The blockbuster of 2018 Black Panther relied on this technology for scenes depicting hundreds of tribesmen on cliffs, mimicking the movements of dancers hired to perform for the film.

Some actors fear that new versions of technology will allow studios to effectively steal their moves, creating new performances in the style of a wushu master or karate master and using that person’s style without his consent, said Zeke Alton, a voice and film actor who sits on the board of his local union, SAG-AFTRA, in Los Angeles.

And Hollywood writers grew increasingly anxious as ChatGPT became adept at emulating the style of prolific writers. Early in the conversations with the guild, we talked about what I call the Nora Ephron problem, said John August, who is on the Writers Guild’s bargaining committee. Basically, what if you put all the Nora Ephrons scripts into a system and you spawn an AI that can create a Nora Ephron-sounding script? Mr August, screenwriter of films like Charlies Angels and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, said that while artificial intelligence had given way to pay in Writers Guild negotiations, the union was making two key demands about the automating.

He wants to make sure that no scripts, treatments, plans or even discrete scenes of literary material can be written or rewritten by chatbots. A terrible case of like, Oh, I read your scripts, I didn’t like the scene, so I had ChatGPT rewrite the scene, it’s the nightmare scenario, said Mr. August. The guild also wants to make sure that studios can’t use chatbots to generate source material adapted for the screen by humans, like they might adapt a novel or magazine story. SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, says more of its members are reporting contracts for individual jobs in which studios appear to be claiming the right to use their voice to generate new performances. A recent Netflix deal was to grant the company free use of a simulation of an actor’s voice by all technologies and processes known or developed in the future, across the universe, in perpetuity. Netflix said the language has been in place for several years and allows the company to make one actor’s voice sound more like another’s voice in the event of a cast change between seasons of a production. animated.

The union has says that its members are not bound by contractual provisions that would allow a producer to simulate new performances without paying the actors, even if he has sometimes intervened to remove them from the contracts.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, executive director of SAG-AFTRA, said such contracts pose a much greater risk for non-union actors, who can become unwitting accomplices to their own obsolescence. It only takes one or a few instances of your lifetime rights being waived to have a potentially negative impact on your career prospects, Mr Crabtree-Ireland said. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates with the various unions that represent writers, actors and directors on behalf of major Hollywood studios, declined to comment. When professionals have pushed obsolescence into the hands of technology, the outcome has often reflected the status and prestige of their profession.

This appears to have been the case to some extent for airline pilots, whose crew sizes had fallen to two on most domestic commercial flights by the late 1990s but have largely leveled off since then. even as automated technology has become much more sophisticated and the industry has explored new reductions. The safety net you have when you’re high up, the one that keeps you from hitting the ground, is two highly trained, experienced and rested pilots, said Captain Dennis Tajer, spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, representing American Airlines pilots. . To date, flight times over nine hours require at least three pilots. The replacement of some doctors by artificial intelligence, which some experts had predicted was imminent in fields like radiology, has also not materialized. It is partly because of the boundaries of technology, and because of the stature of physicians, who have inserted themselves into high-stakes conversations about the safety and deployment of AI The American College of Radiology has created a Data Science Institute partly for this purpose A few years ago. Whether the screenwriters will find similar success will at least partly depend on whether there are inherent limitations in the machines claiming to do their job. Some writers and actors speak of a so-called strange valley from which algorithms may never fully escape. Artists look at everything created and find a flash of newness, said Javier Grillo-Marxuach, writer and producer of Lost and Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. What the machine does is recombine.

As sophisticated as the algorithms are, the fate of writers and actors will also depend on how well they protect their status. How successful are they in convincing the public that they should care if a human is involved? The unions plead their cause. Mr. August says that it is up to the Writers Guild and not the studio to determine who receives writer’s credit on a project, and that the union will jealously guard this rite. We want to make sure that an AI is never one of those authors in a project’s chain of title, he said. Unions also have legal cards to play, said Mr. Crabtree-Ireland of SAG-AFTRA, similar to the statement from the US Copyright Offices in March that content created entirely by algorithm is not eligible for copyright protection. It is more difficult to monetize a production if there is no legal obstacle to its copying. Perhaps more important, he said, is what you might call the Us Weekly factor, the tendency for audiences to be as interested in the human behind the role as they are in the performance. Fans want to hear Hollywood celebrities discuss their method in interviews. They want to gawk at the actors’ fashion sensibilities and follow who they’re dating. If you look at culture in general, the public is generally interested in the real lives of our members, said Crabtree-Ireland. AI is not able to substitute the key elements of this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/29/business/media/writers-guild-hollywood-ai-chatgpt.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos