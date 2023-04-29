Best Marvel Movie in Years

After 10 years of partnership with the studio, James Gunn left Marvel for rival DC Studios, where Warner Bros appointed him alongside co-president and co-CEO Peter Safran. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (in theaters May 5) is something of a swansong, then, marking the writer/director’s third and final feature film about the eccentric team of intergalactic benefactors.

It comes at a perilous time for the entertainment giant, thanks to a series of creative and box office disappointments (most recently, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) who have hinted that its cultural appeal is waning. A kickoff to the summer season that’s also been relied upon to continue the success of its predecessors and, in doing so, correct the wayward trajectory of its business, the latest Gunn is a final hurray with plenty to go.

The result, thankfully, is a fun, exciting, and surprisingly moving farewell.

Capturing a lot of the goofy magic of the first guardians of the galaxy (if not quite the gonzo madness of his DC efforts The Suicide Squad And Peacemaker), Flight. 3 is a definite conclusion to this era of the series.

As such, it packs as much mayhem, jokes, callbacks and sap as its 150-minute battery life will allow, which isn’t always the same as all of that. should have been authorized. Still, the filmmakers’ deep and abiding affection for these characters is as sincere as it is infectious, and its ability to bond their combative chemistry with flabby mounds of heart more than justifies any bloat. A top notch rebound from the relatively disappointing Flight. 2it’s a whirlwind adventure that, aside from a few missteps, reminds viewers why this ragtag team remains one of the MCU’s strong suits.

[Minor spoilers follow]

Flight. 3 opens in Knowhere, the floating-head city headquarters of the Guardians, with Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) drinking alcohol to drown his sorrows over the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who died in Avengers: Infinity War and was later replaced in this timeline by Gamoras’ old self, who doesn’t remember her romance with Peter.

This ends up being the least of the gangs’ problems, as their home is soon rocked by a blistering attack from Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), a golden-skinned handsome who is intent on capturing the raccoon Rocket (Bradley Cooper ) for its creator/master. , the High Evolutive (Chukwudi Iwuji). The wizards’ assault doesn’t go as planned, but it leaves Rocket mortally wounded and his comrades both shaken and desperate to find a way to save their friend.

The Guardians’ ensuing mission leads them directly to the High Evolutionary, who in flashbacks is identified as the Rockets’ father, a sci-fi Dr. Moreau with a creepy god complex who experiments on organic creatures as a way to create a flawless life and, with it, a utopian society. Rockets’ backstory is the narrative and emotional crux of Flight. 3, which reveals that Rocket was an experiment that turned out well, so singularly intellectual and inventive that it inspired jealousy and furious disgust in its architect, a haughty being who cares only for flawless ideals. This, therefore, brought betrayal and calamity, not only to Rocket but also to his beloved misfit animal friends, who shared his dream of one day going to heaven.

The imperfect are perfect in the eyes of Flight. 3, whose story is a slam-bang celebration of outcasts and the benevolent communities they form. The Guardians are a ragtag bunch who share a close bond that, at this point, is so well developed that Gunn has trouble pairing them up and pinging them off at each other. It’s true for Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantiss (Pom Klementieff), the relationship between siblings, Nebula (Karen Gillan) and the antagonism of Drax, or the petulant hostility of Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and Cosmo the Spacedogs (Maria Bakalova).

Regardless of the character setups in any given scene, the film benefits immensely from its protagonists’ natural and acerbic back-and-forth, not to mention their genuine affection for one another, which in this case is the foundation of the surrounding stupidity. , and expresses himself regularly in a way that never veers unduly into sentimentality.

Gunn animates his Marvel-standard muddy visuals with occasional color flares, and he overloads his action with slimy squid-like monsters (a guiding fixation) as well as a handful of supporting characters that include Warlocks mother Ayesha ( a funny if underused Elizabeth Debicki), Gamora’s new Ravager boss Stakar (a Sylvester Stallone cameo), and Master Karja (Nathan Fillion), a security bigwig on an organic space station who hilariously empathizes with Peter of having to put up with a teammate who has a few cards less than a full deck.

There are massive sets that culminate in a big hall massacre where everyone is working together and unnecessary complications stretching the material. You take the good with the bad when it comes to Flight. 3and fortunately there are many more firsts than second ones, as the director opts for the jugular with wacky glee, staging everything like a sentimental opera of the absurd.

From Peter’s arrogant buffoonery to Drax’s excitable, simple-minded brutality to Groots’ (Vin Diesel) one-liners cheerfulness, the film doesn’t spoil what works; aside from adding some profanity and new dialogue for its conversationally repetitive hero, its main departure from formula speeds up the melodrama.

Dancing to your own idiosyncratic beat (via a soundtrack filled with songs from Radiohead, Heart, The Flaming Lips and Beastie Boys), Flight. 3 pulls the chord in a way unlike most previous Marvel ventures. While it’s not always graceful in that regard, the sheer likability of its leading cast wins out. A tribute to clan solidarity and the sacrifices it sometimes requires, it has compassion to spare.

No matter how unique Gunn makes things, Flight. 3 must stick to convention by using post-credit scenes to set up an inevitable future. Still, what’s refreshing about this wild, woolly adventure is that it generally feels detached from the larger franchise, eschewing the winks, nods, and references that so many Marvel movies now do. in order to maintain the serialized juggernaut.

Above all, go for it, even the day after this closing episode. Yet with his exuberant and effusive trio, Gunn completed a trilogy that is the only MCU work that possesses the inimitable cachet of its artistic creator.

Did you like this review? Sign up to receive our weekly View Skip newsletter every Tuesday and find out which new shows and movies are worth watching, and which aren’t.