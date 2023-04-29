Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, 8 Times Bollywood Divas Gave ‘Boss-Babe Energy’ in Pants





The pantsuit trend is dominating the fashion world right now and Bollywood divas are pulling off this look giving the “boss-babe” energy. Recently, Alia Bhatt turned heads in a classic gray pantsuit, while Priyanka Chopra rocked the pantsuit while promoting her web series “Citadel.” Take a look at the times Bollywood divas ditched dresses and were killed in pantsuits. Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt wore a classic gray plaid pantsuit to an event recently. She paired her costume with a blue shirt and looked absolutely stunning. Alia kept her makeup minimal but added more drama to her hair by giving it a medium look. Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka wore an oversized orange blazer and paired it with pants in the same color. She kept her makeup simple and wore a wristwatch and jewelry as accessories. Priyanka wore this outfit while promoting “Citadel” in Rome, Italy. Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha Ruth Prabhu charmed everyone with her beautiful white outfits during ‘Shaakuntalam’ promotions. One of the outfits Samantha wore during promotions was this gorgeous white pantsuit that she looked stunning in. The actress completed her look by accessorizing beautiful necklaces and keeping her makeup natural. Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone is known for her stylish outfits. Here, Deepika wore a red pantsuit and looked absolutely stunning. She paired her pantsuit with high heels in the same color. She gave more relief to her look by wearing beautiful bracelets from Cartier. She added more drama to her look with beautiful eye makeup. Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif revisited her trouser suit with a floral print. She wore this gorgeous pantsuit to the “Phone Bhoot” trailer launch and paired it with a beige cami top. Mrunal Thakur: Mrunal looked stunning in this pastel lavender pantsuit. She kept her makeup minimal and teamed the suit with a white tie and heels. Yami Gautam: Yami Gautam energizes the boss here and looks stunning in this brown pantsuit. She wore a warm brown blazer with a wide collar and waist tie and paired it with matching pants. Taapsee Pannu: Taapsee Pannu put a traditional spin on the classic pantsuit. Pictured Taapsee is a multicolored pantsuit set by Varun Bahl couture. She wore a pink bralette under the blazer which matched her suit perfectly.

