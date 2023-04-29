Gulshan Devaiah Fan Says He Deserves Filmfare Award, Actor Shares Joke | Bollywood

Gulshan Devaiah said he doesn’t care much about winning or not winning awards. He was responding to a tweet saying Gulshan deserved to win Best Supporting Actor for his act in Badhaai Do at a recently held awards ceremony. (Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri Spread News Of His Refusal To Be Part Of The Filmfare Awards Even Via WhatsApp, Gulshan Devaiah Tweets) Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah in an image from Badhaai Do.

Gulshan wrote, Speech: Thank you for that sentiment, I’m grateful, but please don’t get me wrong. satisfaction of receiving prizes, but personally I don’t really care about winning or not winning a prize. I fantasized since childhood about being in movies…that’s all…not winning awards or being in commercials, etc.

He added, I absolutely don’t want to make myself look better or superior to others here, but I really don’t have any attraction to winning prizes, but every time I win one, I take it as an opportunity to show my gratitude to the people who gave me good opportunities, appreciate me, my job and make a few jokes in the acceptance speech. Here’s the joke: Maybe I should WhatsApp this to my contact list.

In the comments section of her post, Gulshan also responded to a Twitter user enjoying the Filmfare Award nominations this year. Rewards are basically more than just cool choices. I’m so glad Sheeba won, she was amazing…always was, the actor wrote.

Gulshan was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for the Filmfare Award this year. The award was given to Anil Kapoor for his performance in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Badhaai Do won a few awards during the awards, including Best Film (Critics), Best Actor (Rajkummar Rao), Best Supporting Female Actor (Sheeba Chaddha), and Best Story and Best Screenplay.

Gulshan will soon be seen in Reema Kagti’s Dahaad alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah. The series is slated for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on May 12. He also has 8 a.m. alongside Sayyami Kher. The film is directed by Raj R and is set to hit theaters on May 19.