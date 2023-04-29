Schedule and more Daily press





Today, Virginia Beach begins welcoming around 50,000 guests for the Pharrells Something in the Water music festival, and The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press have your must-have guide to opening day. The doors were designed for open at noon today for the much-anticipated return of the festivals, with performances all afternoon and into the evening. However, a weather delay pushed back the opening until 5 p.m. and shuttle services until 4 p.m., according to the festivals app. For an overview of the festival throughout the weekend, including parking options and street closures, check out the complete Virginian-Pilots guide here. Today was rainy for most of the morning and part of the afternoon, but has since started to dry out. High temperatures in the upper 60s are expected, but there is still a chance of scattered thunderstorms later tonight. Fortunately, National Weather Service meteorologists are on standby at the festival to guide performance decision-making. Currently the plan is to keep everyone informed using festival text updates. The festivals app will also provide live updates for gate openings. The Something in the Water music festival in Virginia Beach, Va., has announced it will have a delayed start due to rain and gusty winds. Photo taken on Friday morning April 28, 2023. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginia Pilot) something in the water has two main stages for performances: Solar and Lunar. Here is the updated schedule for tonight: Solar stadium 6 p.m. to 6:35 p.m.: Jazmine Sullivan

7:05 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.: Arcade Fire

8:15 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.: Doechii

9:10 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.: Polo G

10:10 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.: Kenny Beats

10:20 p.m. to 11:10 p.m.: Skrillex

11:30 p.m.: Kid Cudi Lunar stage 5:05 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Babyface Ray

5:55 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.: Maren Morris

6:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Blind third eye

7:55 p.m. to 8:35 p.m.: Wales

9:05 p.m. to 10:05 p.m.: Kehlani

11 p.m.: Mumford & Sons A map of the 2023 Something in the Water music festival venues by the ocean. (Something in the water) Billboard top of the line won’t be the only musicians with star power at Something in the Water. Day shift Days of the week Start your morning with today’s local news The three-day music festival has teamed up with Hampton Roads-based musicians to create queues for three community scenes. The stages will be just outside the ticketed oceanfront festival grounds and will host approximately seven hours of music each day. In Area 75, or the 17th Street Stage, Friday events will begin at 4 p.m. and were scheduled to end around 7 p.m. Here is the original lineup, which was affected by the delay: 3 p.m.: Baby oil

3:45 p.m.: Flipphone recordings

4 p.m.: Trilla Kay

5:00 p.m.: Family Tithes

5:15 p.m.: Start

6 p.m.: Lex Lugor

6:30 p.m.: Dram // Baker Boys At the Love at First Site Stage on 24th Street, the stage will feature more than 40 Next Generation acts over the weekend. Friday events were scheduled to start at 4 p.m. 12 p.m.: Love at First Site, kick-off of the day

2 p.m.: Utopia Feni, an ephemeral art gallery

2:30 p.m.: St. Kinslaws Day, an artists’ retreat

4:30 p.m.: #VAWELOVEYOU

5:30 p.m.: Local to Global and the Gimme SMore dance competition The third community stage is the RnB Block Party on 31st Street. Live performances begin at 4 p.m. and will continue throughout the afternoon and evening until 9 p.m. Friday’s lineup includes DJ Bee, Izzy the DJ, DJ Canrock, Zum the DJ and DJ Illmatic Beats. An aerial map of the 2023 Something in the Water Music Festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. (Something ) The festival will have a foodie village, and the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association beyond the festival is hosting Something on the Menu, a foodie event that runs this week through the end of the festival. The restaurants will offer an aperitif, a drink, a brunch/lunch, a dinner dish and/or a dessert subject to change daily. Festival organizers have set up an online lost and found directory for missing items such as phones, ID cards or wallets. Festival-goers can register lost items and create an alert if a similar item is returned. This link can be found here. Eliza Noe, eliza.noe.virginiamedia.com

