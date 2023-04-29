Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar addresses the danger of spreading rumors and the importance of opposing them in his upcoming film Afwaah









Written by: Ashish Tiwari With its intriguing script and talented cast, Sudhir Mishra’s “Afwaah” is set to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the film revolves around the theme of resisting dangerous rumors and the impact they can have on people’s lives. For Bhumi Pednekar, being part of “Afwaah” was an inspiring experience. The actress says: “Afwaah is a story that is needed by the hour. Rumors have a lot of power, and it is crucial that we stand against them. When the story was told to me, I I could identify with it instantly.” With its empowering message and talented cast, “Afwaah” is sure to leave a lasting impact on audiences. Stay tuned for the release of the original thriller and join us in spreading the word about the importance of standing up against dangerous rumours. Afwaah’s story revolves around how a false rumor caused mayhem and mayhem in three lifetimes. The film also depicts the aftermath of a false rumor and is a monster that won’t stop chasing you. Fans also expressed how much they were looking forward to the movie after the original trailer was released. Afwaah is directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina and TJ Bhanu. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha under his Benaras Media Works banner and will be released on May 5, 2023.

