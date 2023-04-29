A major Hollywood star will take part in the concert of the coronation of King Charles – details





We’ve already seen megastars confirmed to appear at the Coronation Concert on May 7, but it’s now been revealed that Hollywood legend Tom Cruise will also be making a virtual appearance during the proceedings. The star, 60, will descend on Windsor on Sunday after King Charles’ coronation, with Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry all confirmed to perform at the coronation concert in Windsor. However, the actor will not be performing, but will instead appear in a video, sharing little-known facts about the newly crowned king and queen. Tom won’t be the only famous face to deliver these facts, as others will be provided by Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and former Strictly star Oti Mabuse. WATCH: All the details on the King’s Coronation Concert A fact will also be provided by the character of the beloved children Winnie the Pooh in a moment that could potentially rival theQueen’s iconic sketchwith Paddington Bear before the Party at the Palace concert held during its platinum jubilee. It was also revealed that other artists will be joining the proceedings with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Steve Winwood and Chinese pianist Lang Lang all joining the lineup. They will also be joined by DJ Pete Tong and his Ibiza Classics collection, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and Channel 4 show winner Lucy, The piano. There will also be a spoken word performance by Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor. © Gareth Cattermole Tom has a great relationship with the royal family Speaking about joining the line-up, Steve said: “I was alive and pretty much remember the coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I, along with millions and millions of other people around the world. , I am a lifelong monarchist. So to be included in the coronation celebrations of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla is for me the achievement of a lifetime for which I am extremely touched and honoured.” READ:Timetable for the coronation of King Charles III: an hour-by-hour guide Olly added: “It’s such an honor to be asked to perform for King Charles’ coronation concert at such an iconic castle. An event that will go down in history, and one that I’ll be proud to tell my friends about. kids one day.” © WPA Pool Tom previously shared an anecdote about the late Duke of Edinburgh Impossible mission Star Tom has long been a fan of the royal family and has met many royals during his illustrious career. At the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, Tom said he “greatly admired” the late monarch, praising her “great dignity” and “devotion”. He also shared an amazing anecdote about when he met the late Prince Philip, saying: “He was telling me the wonderful story of how he got the first helicopter into Buckingham Palace during the coronation (of queen). Fantastic story. I was this about to go, I’d like to land a helicopter, if you ever need a helicopter, I think I could put it right there.'” He added: “Ever since I was four I wanted to make movies and fly planes.” Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for The Royal Explainer newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

