Sonam Kapoor will perform at the coronation of King Charles in London | Bollywood
King Charles III’s coronation concert will include performances and appearances by several film and music stars on May 7. These will include Hollywood star Tom Cruise, musical group The Pussycat Dolls and even Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor. (Also read: Alia Bhatt leaves for Met Gala, flashes big smiles at airport; fans wish him ‘all the best’)
According to a report from Variety, Sonam will appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Virtual Commonwealth Choir. Sonam lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu.
Although this was Sonam’s first royal appearance, Tom was a guest at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, Pooh was invited to a children’s garden party at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th birthday in 2006 and Pussycat Dolls leader Nicole Scherzinger entered a beauty pageant. in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year.
They will join Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who were announced as guests at the event earlier this month. Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville will host the talks, which are produced by BBC Studios.
Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details of the ceremonial, festive and community events that will take place over Coronation Weekend between Saturday May 6 and Monday May 8, 2023,” the recent statement read. From the palace.
“The service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the service will reflect the role of the monarch today and look to the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” reads- on in the Buckingham Palace press release. The coronation is on May 6 and a concert will be organized on May 7.
Sonam also made headlines recently when she was spotted with Apple CEO Tim Cook watching an IPL cricket match in Mumbai together. “#TimCook and the entire @apple team – we hope you had a great time here and are leaving encouraged and positive about Apple’s prospects in the country. We are so grateful for the care and attention you you’ve bestowed upon creating your signature world class experience here,” the actor tweeted of the evening. “Thank you very much for an unforgettable evening!” Tim Cook retweeted Sonam’s tweet in which she shared her photo.
