We have a lot in common, except this – The Morning Call

Dr. Wallace: My best friend looks a lot like me. We have many areas of our life philosophies that we share in common. We like the same clothes, music and our food tastes are also incredibly similar. That’s a lot of fun activities together like shopping, eating out and listening to music in his car as we drive to and from school each day.

But there is one area in which we are definitely poles apart. This is the subject of horoscopes. My best friend reads her horoscope every day and relies on this information so much that she will adjust her day to fit her horoscope on any given day. I am the opposite, as I don’t spend any time reading horoscopes at all because I don’t believe they are accurate or mean anything to me in my specific life.

I wouldn’t mind if she did whatever she wanted with her horoscope, but she still tries to read me my horoscope since I’m a different “sign” than her because I was born a few months after her on the calendar.

What do you think about this subject, and should I start reading my own horoscopes or just continue to ignore them like I have done all my life?

Not in, by e-mail

Not in: I suggest that you continue with the way you have always approached your life, and not worry at all about his horoscope, your horoscope or any other similar information.

Your life is unique. You have free will and you are allowed to make many choices that will impact your life, regardless of any general statements printed in the newspaper or on a website offering horoscopes.

Horoscopes for a given individual are sometimes generally correct just because of the randomness of life, but they can often also be very wrong. Some people tend to read it what they want to believe, but if you think about it, there are 12 zodiac signs, which means that about 8.3% of the population has the exact same horoscope every day, which which represents hundreds of millions. of people in the world.

I personally do not believe that a group of over 100 million unique individuals will have the same or similar life experiences on a daily, weekly or even monthly basis. Many people, including me, view horoscopes as mere entertainment for those who are inclined to read them occasionally or even regularly.

How long can I wait?

Dr. Wallace: Our school is having an official dance event for the beginning of spring, and I would like to go. I’m not too popular, but I’m a normal girl. I just adapt to the environment I’m in, since I’m not one to be loud and draw attention to myself.

I got an invitation to attend the dance, but although the guy is nice enough, he’s kind of a computer guy who always has pencils and pens in his shirt pocket and carries a financial calculator everywhere with him. Let’s say this guy doesn’t play sports at our school and he’s not in a band either.

I hope someone else will invite me to this event, but I’m not sure anyone will. I told this guy I’d think about it, but I didn’t give him a firm day to let him know.

How long do you think I have left to let him know? It’s been five days already and the event is the last Friday of April.

I want to attend the event, by e-mail

I want to attend the event: I feel like you are making a mistake here. You wrote here and told me you would like to attend the event, but you already have an invitation!

I don’t think you should calculate how long you can wait for another offer. On the contrary, I think you should give him a firm yes or no answer immediately. My advice would be to accept his offer and plan to attend this event with him while keeping an open mind about him. You will benefit from this in two ways. First, you will secure your place at that event you wish to attend. Second, you will get to know him better. Whatever happens, you can probably at least consider him a friend or acquaintance of yours.

And in the next few weeks, if you get a second offer, you can decline that offer saying you’d like to go with that person, but you’ve already agreed to attend the event with someone who’s asked you before . But if you find this second person interesting, you can mention that even if you commit to the event date, you would be happy to attend a different event or go on a different date with the second person. Remember that you are not making any commitments with this first boy other than attending this event with him. Your other options remain open, and that’s why I suggest you accept your first offer while it still exists!

