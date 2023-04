Aamir Khan Ends 35 Years in Bollywood: Revisiting Early Hits April 29, 2023, 2:01 p.m.

2 minute read

Aamir Khan has completed 35 years in Hindi cinema! Aamir Khan’s career is truly the stuff dreams are made of.



He has always set the bar very high and transformed the course of Indian cinema.



Qayamat Se Qayamat Takwhich marked his first starring role, was released on April 29, 1988, and Mr. Perfectionist marked 35 years of his illustrious journey!



On this special day, we revisit his first successful projects. Dil paired Madhuri Dixit opposite Khan and was a love affair with Anupam Kher, Padmarani and Deven Verma.



Despite clashes with Sunny Deol star Ghayal, Dil was a highly successful box office venture and became the highest-grossing film of 1990, cementing Khan’s stardom at a young age.



It is available on JioCinema, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video. ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ (1992) Chances are you hummed the sweet romantic melody First drug many times in your life.



After all, it is the identity marker of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandardirected and co-written by Khan’s cousin, Mansoor Khan.



Apart from Khan, the coming of age drama film also starred Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Pooja Bedi.



The film is currently streaming on ZEE5. Comedy by Rajkumar Santoshi Andaz Apna Apna was released in 1994 and is now considered a true cult classic.



Santoshi also co-wrote the film starring Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor alongside Khan. It is considered a perfect movie by moviegoers who grew up watching it!



You can stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube. Man is a tragic romance movie, at least for the most part, but ultimately opts for a happy ending.



Khan played Dev Karan Singh, an ambitious painter bogged down by financial difficulties who falls in love with Priya, a music teacher played by Manisha Koirala.



Anil Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Deepti Bhatnagar and Neeraj Vora were also among them Man, directed by Indra Kumar.

