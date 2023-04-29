Marvel’s Blade catches real detective writer Nic Pizzolatto – The Hollywood Reporter





Nic Pizzolatto became Marvel. The creator of the acclaimed crime anthology, real detectivework on BladeMarvel Studios’ vampire thriller starring Mahershala Ali. The development marks a real detective reunion as Ali starred in the third season of Pizzolatto’s HBO show. Blade flaps its wings toward a late May production start in Atlanta with Yann Demange, who helmed the pilot for HBO’s boundary-pushing horror series Lovecraft Countryin the director’s chair. The feature is streaming and recently added rising scream queen Mia Goth to the call sheet. Delroy Lindo is also on the list. Blade currently has a screenplay by Michael Starrbury, who earned an Emmy nomination for writing an episode of Ava DuVernay’s drama, When they see us. Sources say Pizzolatto has been working on Starrbury’s draft and writing for a few weeks now. Blade was created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan for the years 1973 Dracula’s tomb No. 10. He is a half-mortal, half-immortal who hunts vampires to avenge his mother, who was killed by a vampire while giving birth to him. He previously got the big screen treatment with a trio of New Line horror action thrillers in the early 2000s starring Wesley Snipes. Marvel has set a release date of September 6, 2024 for Blade. Pizzolatto was a novelist and short story writer before switching to screenwriting and became a household name thanks to TRUE Detective, the famous detective series broadcast on HBO. The first season starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and became a water cooler show that had audiences on the edge of their seats thanks to a dark, mysterious tone, deep character work and acting. strong. Ali directed the third season which was set in the Ozarks and earned an Emmy Award nomination for his performance. Pizzolatto is also working on a new version of the classic western The Magnificent Seven. This is a series about the concept the writer explored when he co-wrote an all-star movie remake in 2016 starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, and Ethan Hawke. The writer is replaced by WME and Anonymous Content.

