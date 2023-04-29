9 Bollywood Actors Who Struggled Hard Before Getting Big





Palak Agarwal Updated: 11 hours ago Follow Life is not the same for everyone. While some never have to pick up a spoon on their own, some struggle for much of their lives. That goes for many Bollywood actors too. While actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were born into movie families, here are some actors including Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi who had to struggle a lot.



1. Shah Rukh Khan : Can you imagine King Khan struggling to make ends meet? Well, the journey to becoming king has not been easy. After losing his parents, Shah Rukh Khan came to Mumbai and used to sleep outside 5 star hotels trying to make ends meet. He got married to Gauri Khan even before he started his acting career and the fair share of struggles he saw in his previous life shaped him into the gentleman he is today. 2. Pankaj Tripathi: Pankaj Tripathi has often spoken of his difficult days. Hailing from a small town in Bihar, the actor worked as a cook and lived off his wife Mridula’s salary for almost 6 years while looking for work. He once revealed that he used to roam around the Andheri area of ​​Mumbai asking people for acting jobs. His journey has been inspiring. 3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui : It took Nawazuddin Siddiqui 13 years of struggle in the industry to achieve recognition. In his early years, the actor also worked as a caretaker in Noida to make ends meet while studying at the National School of Drama in Delhi. 4. Akshay Kumar: Waiter, chef, peon, salesman and rejected by several producers and directors is what made Akshay Kumar become the Bollywood Khiladi he is today.



5. Boman Irani: Boman Irani made his Bollywood debut at the age of 35! Before that, he worked as a waiter at the Taj Hotel and ran a wafer shop owned by his mother for years. He started exploring acting when he was married with children and his role as Dr Asthana in Munna Bhai MBBS changed everything for him. 6. Amitabh Bachchan : The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan slept at Marine Drive, was rejected by radio stations and delivered 12 consecutive flop films before finding success. 7. Rajinikanth: Rajinikanth is next to God for many today, but the actor started out as an ordinary man who worked odd jobs as a carpenter, coolie and bus driver.



8. Arshad Warsi: Arshad Warsi is one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood who has had many odd days in life. He lost his parents before he was 18. Selling cosmetics on Mumbai buses, dropping out of school to earn money and eventually becoming a choreographer after which he got his big break, Arshad Warsi also had a bumpy ride. 9. Govinda: Govinda is an actor who made us laugh in all his films. He made his Bollywood debut in 1986 and went on to sign 50 movies in a short time. But he had a fair share of struggle. From watching his mother harshly to doing odd jobs and being rejected as a steward for not being able to speak proper English, Govinda’s journey from a boy to one of the country’s biggest actors has been commendable. (For more celebrity gossip, movie reviews, entertainment exclusives and trivia, download the Mirchi Plus app.) For Bollywood news, daily horoscope, movie reviews, listen to the best romance podcasts, drama, horror podcasts and more!

