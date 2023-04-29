EastEnders actor arrested on suspicion of sexual offense against children | Soaps





An EastEnders actor has been arrested (Picture: BBC) A The EastEnders actor has been arrested on suspicion of committing child sex crimes. The London man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been released on bail while police continue their investigation. The entertainer has spent years working in the television industry and regularly brags about his roles, as reported The sun. He often plays a policeman or official BBC program personalities as part of his job. On social media, he is also said to have shared photos of himself on the set of the soap opera, including those posing outside the Queen Vic pub. Police confirmed their arrest saying: On Sunday April 23, a man was arrested at an address near Elthorne Road, N19, on suspicion of having sex with a child. The man is said to have posted pictures of the set on social media (Picture: Supplied) He was taken into custody and has since been released on bail pending further investigation until a date in late June. They added: Investigations into the circumstances are continuing. The alleged offence, sexual communication with a child, is a two-way offence, meaning the case can be heard in a magistrate or crown court. It is punishable by a maximum prison sentence of two years, resulting in the inclusion of the author in the register of sex offenders. More: Tendency

EastEnders has been on the air since 1985 and aired 6,688 episodes throughout that time. Set in the fictional neighborhood of Walford in London's East End, the program follows the stories of local residents and their families in their daily lives.

