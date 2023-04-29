Hollywood comes to call Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in the 2023 NFL Draft, appropriately enough





It seems only fitting that Stetson Bennett’s Hollywood story continues in Los Angeles. Bennett was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday in what appears to be a most ideal situation. RELATED: NFL Challenges Bring Out Former Stetson Bennett, And Just In Time Former Super Bowl champion and great UGA quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of the few NFL quarterbacks with the star power to handle an enthusiastic and confident prospect like Bennett. Stafford was waiting in the tunnel to congratulate Bennett after the Bulldogs beat TCU by a 65-7 count at the same SoFi Stadium where the Rams play their home games. RELATED: NFL Teams Ready to Give Stetson Bennett His Next Chance, Journey Continues Surely Stafford couldn’t have known that Bennett was on the LA Rams’ radar back then, could he? Either way, it’s the most fitting round in Bennetts history, to see how the former extra earned enough respect in the NFL to be a fourth-round pick, the seventh quarterback. selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bryce Young, No. 1 overall CJ Stroud, #2 Anthony Richardson, No. 4 Will Levis, No. 33 Hendon Hooker, No. 68 Jack Haener, 127 Stetson Bennett, No. 128 Bennett being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams was a big enough title to potentially move the Philadelphia Eagles’ run against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 NFL Draft and through free agency as the main story. The Eagles drafted Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round and added Kelee Ringo in the fourth round shortly after trading to the Detroit Lions for DAndre Swift. Last year, of course, the Bulldogs broke records with 15 players selected in the NFL Draft, including a record five defensive players selected in the first round. Georgia football’s publicity machine was indeed in high gear again on Saturday, and Bennett managed to stay in the middle despite some shaky moments during the NFL Draft process. Quarterback will obviously be Bennett’s first role, but it would be wrong to short-sell him in the acting department based on successful NIL trades that earned him over $1 million in Georgia. Regardless of what happens next in Bennetts NFL career, it’s a safe bet that the player nicknamed The Mailman will continue to deliver in the most interesting fashion.

