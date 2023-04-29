



A24 Problemist book more from Swinton The Cultural Imperative of 2023 recognizes the uncanny excellence of gay writer-director Julio Torres, a man whose name may still be new to you. If you missed both seasons of the otherworldly sitcom The Spookiesthat he co-created, then A24 is about to present his new project to you, Problemist. With Torres and the queen of cinema with eccentric artistic choices, Tilda Swinton. It’s the story of a surreal toy designer and an art critic who like and care for each other in ways that can’t be explained in a brief summary. In the chaotic mix are comedy upstarts Meg Stalter (hacks), Greta Lee (Russian doll), Isabella Rossellini as the all-knowing narrator, and rapper RZA as Swinton’s deceased, cryogenically frozen husband. It caused a stir at SXSW, and now A24 is bringing it to your multiplex later this year. In the meantime, go to YouTube and watch well for boys he wrote that one too and everything should start to make sense. Josie Totah and Barbie Ferreira serve faces of death How to Remake a Horror Movie Like the Legendary 1978 Cult Festival faces of death? We’re not sure it was an intensely gory and mostly fake documentary that claimed to show real footage of real human deaths and 80s horror nerds circulating counterfeit VHS copies like contraband , but Cam filmmakers Isa Mazzei and Daniel GoldhaberHow to blow up a pipeline) will take the plunge and reconfigure it for today. The cast turns into the who’s who of Gen Z Hollywood, with stranger things cast member Dacre Montgomery, Barbie Ferreira, former queer co-star of Euphoriaand trans actress Josie Totah (saved by the bell). It’s possible this update will turn the original into something more like a straightforward narrative, but anyone’s guess for now. Casting is still ongoing, but no production schedule is known. Stay tuned for the gore. rock opera Odessa throws Murray Bartlett Murray Bartlett is on a roll. From Looking at For white lotus For Physical to a now classic single visit The last of us, the gay actor continues to appear in hot media. Then he co-starred in OdessaSince Patti$ cake filmmaker Geremy Jasper. The rock opera, with original music by Jasper and Jason Binnick, follows the title character (Sadie Sink, The whale) as she travels through a strange landscape to retrieve a family heirloom. She also meets her one true love, a person named Euri Dervish (played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., Elvis), described as a cross between Iggy Pop, Marlene Dietrich and Prince. We don’t know who plays Bartlett, but he’s got plenty to compete for if there’s a character who’s a combination of those three icons. We’re hoping for a weird, weird villain because we always are. Filming begins in Croatia this spring. Look for it in the coming year. A transparent musical coming out soon A transparent musical, a musical based on the award-winning television series, is set to hit theaters in Los Angeles. MJ Kaufman and original series creator Joey Soloway wrote the book, with music and lyrics by Faith Soloway, and Tina Landau will direct (she previously directed Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical. Thematically, the show will roughly mirror the action of the series, in which a parent in his 60s introduces himself to his Jewish family as a transgender woman. The limited series will arrive at the Mark Taper Forum in May, with performances through the end of June, with what we’re guessing will be an eye toward a later Broadway run. And with all the hideous anti-trans legislation and cultural fervor going on in the world right now, art on the good side of humanity and justice is all the more important. This one couldn’t have come at a more necessary time. Romeo San Vicente knows there is no LGB without the T.

