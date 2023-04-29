Rumor reveals an actor who could replace Henry Cavill

According to a new rumor, James Gunn and DC Studios may have a newcomer in mind to play their Superman in the new DCU.

Much has been said and even more has been speculated about DC casting Henry Cavill replacing Superman.

CEO James Gunn, who will also lead 2025s Superman: Legacyhas made offhand comments here and there about what this new Clark will be and what kind of actors he’s looking at, but there’s been no concrete information or even rumors to go by in terms of actor names.

This new rebooted version of Man of Steel was promised by DC to be guided by human kindness and as such, any new actor who brings the iconic character to life must retain elements like this firmly in mind.

Could James Gunn Watch This Actor For Superman

Harris Dickinson

On the last episode of The hot mic podcast, insider Jeff Sneider shared industry speculation that James Gunn and DC could potentially consider Harris Dickinson for their new Superman. If cast, Dickinson would replace Henry Cavill in the role.

On the podcast, Sneider remarked:

“I spoke to someone, and I asked, ‘Hey, who do you think [the new Superman] could be?’ And he said, ‘Keep an eye out for someone like Harris Dickinson.

Of course, Sneider’s exact words were someone like Harris Dickinson so it could just as well be that they are looking at other actors who also embody Dickinson’s skills and traits.

Shortly after the show, Sneider took to Twitter to clarify his comments, pointing out that while he’s not sure if Dickinson is in the running for Man of Steel, the actor is “in very good position at the moment” for the role:

“The internet has already taken what I said about Harris Dickinson and turned it into fact. Sigh, I have no idea who’s lined up to play Superman. All I know is is that he’s in a really good place right now in the industry and anyone who denies that doesn’t know what they’re talking about.”

Gunn only started making lists of possible actors in recent weeks, but noted that the age range for the role isn’t limited to actors in their twenties.

So, does Harris Dickinson have what it takes for the role?

Well, for starters, he’s currently 26, which puts him in a solid position to potentially be the face of the DCU for over a decade (for reference, Henry Cavill was 28 when he filmed Steel man). Superman is DC’s flagship character and any actor who signs on to play him should be fully aware of the commitment he is getting into.

Dickinson also has some genre experience under his belt, having starred in the 2021 prequel to the Kingsman series, man of kings, while also portraying the romantic lead in 2019 Maleficent: mistress of evil. So he most likely knows how to be a cog in the machine of a bigger franchise.

As for more dramatic roles, the actor has also appeared in Where the Crawdads sing And beach ratsthe latter of which he received a nomination for Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Most important of all is that James Gunn has over eight years of experience casting superhero characters for movies, and if this is indeed Harris Dickinson who Gunn is considering, then it’s safe to say that he has the chops to bring this ambitious new version of Superman to the big screen.

After all, Gunns is the one who brought fan favorites like Rocket and Groot to the mainstream by casting Bradley Cooper and Vin Deisel in the roles.

DC Studios Superman: Legacy recently entered pre-production and will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.