Entertainment
Rumor reveals an actor who could replace Henry Cavill
According to a new rumor, James Gunn and DC Studios may have a newcomer in mind to play their Superman in the new DCU.
Much has been said and even more has been speculated about DC casting Henry Cavill replacing Superman.
CEO James Gunn, who will also lead 2025s Superman: Legacyhas made offhand comments here and there about what this new Clark will be and what kind of actors he’s looking at, but there’s been no concrete information or even rumors to go by in terms of actor names.
This new rebooted version of Man of Steel was promised by DC to be guided by human kindness and as such, any new actor who brings the iconic character to life must retain elements like this firmly in mind.
Could James Gunn Watch This Actor For Superman
On the last episode of The hot mic podcast, insider Jeff Sneider shared industry speculation that James Gunn and DC could potentially consider Harris Dickinson for their new Superman. If cast, Dickinson would replace Henry Cavill in the role.
On the podcast, Sneider remarked:
“I spoke to someone, and I asked, ‘Hey, who do you think [the new Superman] could be?’ And he said, ‘Keep an eye out for someone like Harris Dickinson.
Of course, Sneider’s exact words were someone like Harris Dickinson so it could just as well be that they are looking at other actors who also embody Dickinson’s skills and traits.
Shortly after the show, Sneider took to Twitter to clarify his comments, pointing out that while he’s not sure if Dickinson is in the running for Man of Steel, the actor is “in very good position at the moment” for the role:
“The internet has already taken what I said about Harris Dickinson and turned it into fact. Sigh, I have no idea who’s lined up to play Superman. All I know is is that he’s in a really good place right now in the industry and anyone who denies that doesn’t know what they’re talking about.”
Gunn only started making lists of possible actors in recent weeks, but noted that the age range for the role isn’t limited to actors in their twenties.
So, does Harris Dickinson have what it takes for the role?
Well, for starters, he’s currently 26, which puts him in a solid position to potentially be the face of the DCU for over a decade (for reference, Henry Cavill was 28 when he filmed Steel man). Superman is DC’s flagship character and any actor who signs on to play him should be fully aware of the commitment he is getting into.
Dickinson also has some genre experience under his belt, having starred in the 2021 prequel to the Kingsman series, man of kings, while also portraying the romantic lead in 2019 Maleficent: mistress of evil. So he most likely knows how to be a cog in the machine of a bigger franchise.
As for more dramatic roles, the actor has also appeared in Where the Crawdads sing And beach ratsthe latter of which he received a nomination for Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards.
Most important of all is that James Gunn has over eight years of experience casting superhero characters for movies, and if this is indeed Harris Dickinson who Gunn is considering, then it’s safe to say that he has the chops to bring this ambitious new version of Superman to the big screen.
After all, Gunns is the one who brought fan favorites like Rocket and Groot to the mainstream by casting Bradley Cooper and Vin Deisel in the roles.
DC Studios Superman: Legacy recently entered pre-production and will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.
|
Sources
2/ https://thedirect.com/article/superman-reboot-new-actor-replace-henry-cavill
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US evacuates citizens from Sudan conflict
- Rumor reveals an actor who could replace Henry Cavill
- The softball season ends on Senior Day
- Janhvi Kapoor’s multicolored maxi dress perfectly reflects her chic summer style
- Autopilot is now the default mode of operation for Google Kubernetes Engine
- Fighting Spring Allergies | McLaren Healthcare News
- Congress calls Ambedkar a ‘dagaabaaz’, PM hits back at ‘venomous snake’
- Spring Boats Afloat Show with Yachts, Cruisers and More in South Lake Union
- Pakistan Stock Exchange Benchmark Posts 1.4% Gain on WoW – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- YouTube Influencers and Content Creators Raise Concerns as Bill C-11 Passes, Big Tech Silences
- Adoption of Counseling and BRCA1/2 Testing for Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer
- A series of earthquakes strikes near El Centro on Saturday