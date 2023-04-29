Inside WME, the Duchess of Sussex’s new Hollywood agency





Matthew Belloni, American journalist and podcaster, says: “Emanuel’s personal involvement with Meghan is important because he is a major player in Hollywood. He built Endeavor from the ground up, leads it today as CEO and is personally only interested in big clients like Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg and Oprah Winfrey. It’s a coup for Meghan.” It helps that Emanuel is extremely well connected beyond Hollywood. He and his two brothers became one of the most successful sibling groups in the United States. His second brother Rahm had served in the Clinton administration and was White House chief of staff under Obama from 2009 to 2010. He then served as mayor of Chicago until 2019. Meanwhile, the eldest, Ezekiel, is an oncologist who helped create the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. For the Duchess of Sussex, there couldn’t be a better relationship. It’s no secret that she wants to be the next Michelle Obama, a Hollywood source says. It’s the key to everything. Over the years, Meghan has made her admiration for the former First Lady clear. The two women have met a few times, and in 2019 the Duchess interviewed Michelle when she was edited by British Vogue, describing her as an endearing, down-to-earth person. Amusingly, in the February episode of South Park which seemed to rip off Harry and Meghan, the writers went so far as to portray the fictional Princess of Canada as a disturbing First Lady. Given that relations reportedly soured between the Obamas and the Sussexes in the months following the infamous Oprah interview (they were notably absent from Baracks’ 60th birthday celebrations in 2021), joining Endeavor could be a way for Meghan to reconnect with them. Luckily for her, Emanuel is no longer just related to the Obamas through his siblings. In 2019, it acquired The Harry Walker Agency, one of the leading speaker agencies in the United States. His client list includes both Obamas and Bill Clinton, as well as Nobel laureates, prominent CEOs, journalists, activists and celebrities. There have even been reports that Boris Johnson could join their ranks at the end of last year. It’s ideal for the Duchess of Sussex and arguably part of the reason she’s waited on Endeavor as rival agencies have tried to work with her since the couple arrived in California in 2020.

