John Mulaney turned down daily show hosting gig after Jon Stewart left: I was shy





John Mulaney is back on top of the stand-up comedy world following the release of Baby J, his new Netflix special which looks at his recent addiction relapse and subsequent return to sobriety. The special received rave reviews for the honesty and vulnerability that Mulaney displays, with many seeing it as a warning about the dangers of American celebrity culture. Mulaneys press tour to promote the special saw him take a trip down memory lane, recalling his rise to prominence and some of the high profile opportunities he has missed over the years. Appearing on Doug Herzog and Jen Chaneys Basic Podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter), the comedian said he was considered a potential host of The Daily Show after Jon Stewart quit the job in 2015. He explained the offer came just after his ill-fated multi-camera sitcom aired Mulaney on Fox. More from IndieWire It was shortly after SNL’s 40th anniversary, Mulaney said. I had a sitcom on Fox. They aired the 13 [episodes], but it was cancelled. It didn’t do great numbers, but at least the critics reviled it. So it was a fun time. The comic said Mulaney’s critical and commercial failure made him reluctant to pursue other projects outside of his stand-up career. I felt that would be big shoes to fill, he said. I think I was also afraid to put myself forward at that time after the Fox race. And I felt that all eyes would be on whoever was following Mr. Stewart. Mulaney said former Comedy Central president Kent Alterman had to move on to other candidates because of his reservations about the job. Trevor Noah was eventually tapped to take over from Stewart and hosted the show for seven years Before departure in 2022. It wasn’t the right thing at the time, but I remember telling Kent, I wish it was five years from now. And he went, Yeah, but it’s not, he said. I mean, I just remember Kent had a great tone of, I hear you. I’m here to hear everything you have to say, but it’s now, and I’ve been asking you about it, and we hypothetically can’t talk that long at this dinner, John. The story continues Best of IndieWire Sign up for Indiewire Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

