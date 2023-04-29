Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the first 3 pioneers of Black Hollywood?







A good number of black movers in Hollywood have been game changers, both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes. Hear Jahliel Thurman and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe discuss their three favorite Hollywood trailblazers. Oscar producer Will Packer is seen backstage at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater last March in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Al Seib/AMPAS via Getty Images) READ THE FULL TRANSCRIPTION: Jahiel Thurman: Who are the first three pioneers of Black Hollywood? Not just actors. I’m going to go Tyler Perry for my #1. I think what TPs were able to do by getting their own studios and killing the game. He gives people an opportunity. He started with plays. You know, I was looking at the parts. Then I’ll say Will Packer. You know, yell at FAMU-ly, you know, and from there how he was able to do his thing. You know, ‘Stomp the Yard’, ‘Think Like Man’, really put people in the spotlight and have that. And then I honestly have to say Kevin Hart. I think Kevin Hart, from a comedian point of view at Hartbeat Productions, doing different things and giving comedians an extra avenue in Hollywood, I think, was dope. Chelsea LeMore Monroe: Wow. This list. It’s hard to follow, but I’ll do it. The good thing is that there is plenty of black excellence for everyone. Jahiel Thurman: Become crazy. Chelsea LeMore Monroe: So number 1 for me, I’ll start the list with Tim and Daphne Reid. Jahiel Thurman: ALL RIGHT. Chelsea LeMore Monroe: And for those who don’t know, Tim Reid is the father of “Sister, Sister.” And Daphne Reid the other Aunt Viv. But they had their black-owned production company long before Tyler Perry, but that’s like a little-known fact. So I absolutely want to give them their flowers. Second, I’m going to say Oprah, because although she started out in a talk show space, she now has her own network. It gives black production companies such as Carlos King’s production company a place to host their shows, as well as Tyler Perry. So Oprah Winfrey is like a major player in this game. And I want to pay tribute to her. Jahiel Thurman: She’ll be low-key these days, but that’s crazy. Chelsea LeMore Monroe: And then finally, #3. That’s a hard point for me, but I’ll say Benny Medina. And Benny Medina is Will Smith’s manager-agent. But he brought a lot of black talent into spaces and allowed them to grow. He was with Will Smith at the beginning and helped him negotiate the contract for “The Fresh Prince”, as well as evolve his music. And he’s one of the people behind the scenes, and I love that. It’s a sincere list. TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Please also download the Grio mobile apps today!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegrio.com/2023/04/28/watch-thegrio-top-3-who-are-the-top-3-pioneers-of-black-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

